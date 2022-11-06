Building community: project-based learning brings John Adams students together

If you were to take a walk through John Adams Middle School, you would notice the temporary student art installations.

All vary in size, design, materials, and color but the projects have something in common: they all identify issues and address it with a core message.

"That was kind of like our whole focus behind this whole thing, to come together and make a positive impact," said industrial technology teacher Jessica Kingston.

Kingston and Anne Hansen, an art teacher, came together last year to plan a dance and saw their students light up. Seeing something was lacking at the school, the two decided to bring their subjects together.

How they did this was by using a teaching method called project-based learning. (PBL)

"Project-based learning starts with the challenging problem and ends with students creating a public product," said Hansen. "Being an art teacher, public products are something right in my wheelhouse; and we have big ideas but we required the art room and the industrial tech room to make some of these things come to life."

Students in either class had to first learn basic skills and standards in art and industrial tech. The two teachers then assigned groups to create their project.

The class, which is a semester long, focuses in on a mini and a major "PBL cycle." The mini PBL cycle was inspired by an email from Superintendent Pat Hamilton, asking teachers what mattered to them, the students, and community and how could they reflect it everyday.

Using that core message, a PBL experience was created for students. The desired outcome was to have students create public products that promote what students believe matters at John Adams.

After groups selected a challenging problem, they had to work to research and develop a product that was authentic to every member.

"The focus on sticking with something that we felt was extremely valuable for us and them. If you stick with it and guide them, they can get where we want them to go," said Hansen.

Each of the problems related to kindness, gratitude, positive communication, community, or appreciation. Fellow teams also provided peer critique to develop products.

"I really was overwhelmed with the amount of deep thought and quality from eighth graders," said Hansen.

Ava Benson and Claire Sewell created a "kindness pocket" for their product. The pocket, made to look like a back pocket on a pair of jeans, is an interactive wall piece where individuals can pull out slips of paper and be challenged to do acts of kindness.

"We were thinking that you have a little slip inside, and the slip would be like if you were pulling something out of your pocket," said Benson.

"We're going to try and put one at each of the schools in the district so (they can) be more kind," said Sewell. "What we have in mind is emailing the principals and seeing what colors they want and maybe do the school colors."

The two students have seen classmates going up to the pocket and looking inside it. Benson said she saw some even taking kindness slips out of it.

Noticing there wasn't a lot of Riverhawk decor on the walls, Emma Meyer and Mariah Wurtzel wanted to address it with a school spirit sign as their product.

"We decided to do it because we just kind of wanted to bring everyone together for more spirit," said Meyer.

The sign is made up of two pieces, one being the mascot logo and the other is stylized to say "Riverhawks." Their product is now being displayed proudly for the school to see.

"We had to learn to carve out the signs and the letters and then do the mascot is kind of hard to figure out," said Meyer.

Nadia Jackson and Amara Servantz created products to show appreciation to some unsung heroes: the John Adams custodial team.

"We felt that they didn't get appreciated enough because nobody really thanks them for everything they do," said Servantz.

The two eighth graders made framed signs with the custodians names and was decorated with bright colors. One of the custodians had the chance to see the appreciation products during a gallery walk in late October.

"(The custodian) grabbed the sign and then we read him the letter we made and then gave him the sign," said Jackson.

The next step is tackling a major PBL cycle, where students don't have to necessarily make a bigger product but have to think how to make a deeper impact.

Kingston said she hopes the students take away two ideas from PBL: being able to work with other people and driving community impact.

"They can drive something and make an impact, even if it's one person, a group, or a whole school. I think that's, for me, what I hope they take out moving forward," said Kingston.