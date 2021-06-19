Build your own with Frank Lloyd Wright

What does Frank Lloyd Wright have in common with pizza and hamburgers? It’s all about B.Y.O. -- Building Your Own. Mr. Wright was devoted to the idea of providing a quality home for the average American family that would be both functional and lovely to live in at an affordable price.

One way Wright accomplished this was to design homes that people could build themselves. Wright designed several models of homes to choose from that could be customized to the homeowner’s preferences. Wright’s designs enabled a variety of configurations because he standardized all of the parts and had all of the materials pre-cut. They could be shipped by rail with assembly instructions to the building site. This was the ultimate B.Y.O. home kit.

In 1915, Wright partnered with Arthur Richards of Milwaukee to mass-produce the materials and lumber. The modular home designs became known as American Systems-Built Homes. Unfortunately, the ambitious project was abrupted by a shortage of building supplies when the US entered WWI in 1917. Fewer than twenty ASB homes were built in the Midwest. The only ASB home built in Iowa was in Monona in 1917 by Delbert Meier. A model of the Delbert Meier House is on display The Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center. The Architectural Center is open on Monday 10-Noon; Thursday & Friday 1-3; Saturday 10-3; & Sunday 1-3.