Build your own with Frank Lloyd Wright
The Stockman House was Frank Lloyd Wright's first design in Mason City prior to his being commissioned for the Park Inn project. 

What does Frank Lloyd Wright have in common with pizza and hamburgers?  It’s all about B.Y.O. -- Building Your Own. Mr. Wright was devoted to the idea of providing a quality home for the average American family that would be both functional and lovely to live in at an affordable price. 

One way Wright accomplished this was to design homes that people could build themselves. Wright designed several models of homes to choose from that could be customized to the homeowner’s preferences.  Wright’s designs enabled a variety of configurations because he standardized all of the parts and had all of the materials pre-cut. They could be shipped by rail with assembly instructions to the building site.  This was the ultimate B.Y.O. home kit.

In 1915, Wright partnered with Arthur Richards of Milwaukee to mass-produce the materials and lumber.  The modular home designs became known as American Systems-Built Homes.  Unfortunately, the ambitious project was abrupted by a shortage of building supplies when the US entered WWI in 1917.  Fewer than twenty ASB homes were built in the Midwest.  The only ASB home built in Iowa was in Monona in 1917 by Delbert Meier.  A model of the Delbert Meier House is on display The Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center.  The Architectural Center is open on Monday 10-Noon; Thursday & Friday 1-3; Saturday 10-3; & Sunday 1-3.

Oh!  Let’s not forget about the B.Y.O. pizza and hamburgers!  They are available right here in River City at the Sports Page in Southbridge Mall!  Join Frank Lloyd Wright June 21-27 while he’s in town celebrating his birthday month at the Sports Page and build your own delicious pizza or hamburger at an affordable price!

