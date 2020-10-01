Buddy Holly Place railroad project awarded to Clear Lake contractor

In October 2018, the city approved an agreement with the Iowa DOT and the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad for the funding.

That agreement, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory explained to the council on Sept. 8, focused on the railroad company’s improvements at the Buddy Holly Place railroad crossing.

Currently, the crossing at Buddy Holly Place has signals but no gate arms, but the Iowa DOT and Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad have determined the crossing would be safer if it had new signals and gate arms.

Initially, the city thought it’d be able to maintain its four-lane configuration south of Highway 18, but after the railroad company completed its preliminary engineering, it was determined the intersection would have to be modified to comply with federal regulations.

To meet the federal regulations, the city will reduce the number of vehicle lanes from four to three on Buddy Holly Place south of Highway 18, combining the northbound and eastern right-turn lane.

The intersection will be “very similar” to the North Eighth Street and Highway 18 intersection, Flory said.