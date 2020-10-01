Buddy Holly Place project awarded to Clear Lake contractor

A local contractor will begin working on changes to the Buddy Holly Place railroad crossing south of Highway 18 in Clear Lake later this fall.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously awarded the project to Complete Concrete for $49,591 during its last meeting on Sept. 21.
“We have successfully completed several projects with Complete Concrete in the past and we do recommend awarding contract to them,” said Jason Petersburg, project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm Inc.
The council’s vote came nearly two weeks after it approved a crossing safety improvements agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation, or Iowa DOT, for the Buddy Holly Place railroad crossing and set the date to receive competitive bids for its portion of the project.
Complete Concrete of Clear Lake was among three contractors that submitted bids for the Buddy Holly Place reconstruction project Phase 1 improvements on Sept. 17. Others were Mid-Continent Contracting of Mason City and Wicks Construction of Decorah.
Complete Concrete had the lowest bid at $49,591, which was nearly 1% under the engineer’s opinion of probable cost, followed by Mid-Continent Contracting ($68,306) and Wicks Construction ($73,957.50), according to a bid tabulation from Veenstra & Kimm.
The project received federal funding from the highway-railroad crossing safety program, which promotes public safety at rail crossings and near rail lines throughout the state, in fiscal year 2019.
In October 2018, the city approved an agreement with the Iowa DOT and the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad for the funding.
That agreement, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory explained to the council on Sept. 8, focused on the railroad company’s improvements at the Buddy Holly Place railroad crossing.
Currently, the crossing at Buddy Holly Place has signals but no gate arms, but the Iowa DOT and Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad have determined the crossing would be safer if it had new signals and gate arms.
Initially, the city thought it’d be able to maintain its four-lane configuration south of Highway 18, but after the railroad company completed its preliminary engineering, it was determined the intersection would have to be modified to comply with federal regulations.
To meet the federal regulations, the city will reduce the number of vehicle lanes from four to three on Buddy Holly Place south of Highway 18, combining the northbound and eastern right-turn lane.
The intersection will be “very similar” to the North Eighth Street and Highway 18 intersection, Flory said.
Additional improvements by the city consist of narrowing Buddy Holly Place by removing the eastern right-turn lane and installing new curb and gutter, re-striping the roadway to delineate the three-lane configuration and modifying the existing traffic signals at the Buddy Holly Place and Highway 18 intersection so they’re interconnected with the new railroad signals.
“I’d just note that the paving improvements are one component of the safety improvements planned at that intersection,” Petersburg said. “The city also needs to make some changes to the traffic signal at Highway 18 and Buddy Holly and then the railroad will follow up behind with the installation of the new signals and gate arms.”
The estimated cost of the city’s portion of the project, including the construction, signal modifications and interconnection, pavement markings and engineering, is $155,165, but Clear Lake is eligible for 100% reimbursement from the Iowa DOT.
The signal modifications and interconnection will be done through a separate contract.
The street reconfiguration project is slated to begin in late October, Flory said.
