Buddy blankets for elementaries

The students made two blankets – one for a girl and one for a boy – for each Mason City elementary school for a total of eight blankets.

“If we could make more, we would do that,” alternative school student Jade Green, 16, said. “There’s tons of kids here in Mason City and all over the place that need that sense of importance that they matter and we’re listening and we’re here for them.”

The school counselors and principals pick out the two students at each elementary who received the blankets, and Fistler said the blanket recipients usually do not receive much for Christmas.

“I just let the elementary school choose who they feel is most deserving for a buddy blanket,” Fistler said. “…I think they choose students who may not be getting much during the holidays, and so then they will receive a gift from us.”

Green said she wanted to help because not every kid around the holiday season gets a present or a warm welcoming, and sometimes their parents have to pay for a meal or the bills and don’t have enough for presents under the tree.

