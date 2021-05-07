 Skip to main content
Brothers Osborne to perform at Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom in June
Brothers Osborne to perform at Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom in June

The Clear Lake Surf Ballroom is adding another show to its summer lineup.

Country music duo Brothers Osborne will perform at the Surf Ballroom June 24. The show will be one of the stops on their "We're Not for Everyone Tour."

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49 in advance and $54 at the door the day of the show. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 11 at 8 a.m.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.surfballroom.com/boxoffice and find the show of your choice.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

