A Hancock County man has been jailed in connection with a weekend murder in Britt.
56-year-old Monte Wayne Eckels was arrested Sunday after police say he stabbed a woman to death at a Britt residence.
Britt Police Deparmtent responded to a call of a disturbance at 275 Fourth St SE around 7:10 p.m. Officers say Leallen Bergman of Ventura had been stabbed to death in the home.
Eckles was transported to the Winnebago County Jail, where he is being held on first-degree murder charges.
