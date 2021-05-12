Bonnie Butin: Concord Care Center nurse says pandemic was a learning experience

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of Butin’s former co-workers at the Concord Care Center, Christal Dutcher, nominated her to be featured in the “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” special section of the Globe Gazette.

“She goes above and beyond for her residents and co-workers,” Dutcher stated in her nomination letter. “She will come in and work on the floor as a CNA if it means her fellow coworkers don't have to work short-handed. She is always a delight to work with.”

Before Butin graduated from the LPN program at North Iowa Area Community College and began working at the Concord Care Center, she was a cook for the Garner-Hayfield School District.

She said she enjoyed the job, but wanted to help people and do better for them.

"I just wanted to learn and help people in a way that not everyone can help them,” she said.

The Garner resident said she enjoys working at a nursing home because she loves working with the elderly, and just helping them and having empathy for them and trying to make them feel better about things.

"When they can’t see their family, you are more or less their family, and give them support," she said. "It’s very hard for them.”