Bonnie Butin: Concord Care Center nurse says pandemic was a learning experience

In her 23 years as a nurse at the Concord Care Center in Garner, Bonnie Butin never imagined she would go through something like caring for people during a global pandemic.
“It was a learning experience,” she said. “It was very busy and you needed to be especially attentive to the residents.”
Concord residents who tested positive for COVID-19 had to be in a different part of the building than everyone else to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It was a scary time,” Butin said. “You just had to reassure them and hope for the best.”
She said the hardest thing for her was the residents couldn’t see their families because Concord Care Center, like other nursing homes, banned visitors during the pandemic.
“You need to try to be their family,” she said.
Butin admires how the residents have persevered under such trying circumstances.
“I don’t think I could do it was well as they have been doing it,” she said.
Butin is thankful things have improved to the point where Concord Care Center can allow visitors in the building with some restrictions, including mask wearing and temperature checks.
“They (the residents) are very lonely,” she said.
One of Butin’s former co-workers at the Concord Care Center, Christal Dutcher, nominated her to be featured in the “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” special section of the Globe Gazette.
“She goes above and beyond for her residents and co-workers,” Dutcher stated in her nomination letter. “She will come in and work on the floor as a CNA if it means her fellow coworkers don't have to work short-handed. She is always a delight to work with.”
Before Butin graduated from the LPN program at North Iowa Area Community College and began working at the Concord Care Center, she was a cook for the Garner-Hayfield School District.
She said she enjoyed the job, but wanted to help people and do better for them.
"I just wanted to learn and help people in a way that not everyone can help them,” she said.
The Garner resident said she enjoys working at a nursing home because she loves working with the elderly, and just helping them and having empathy for them and trying to make them feel better about things.
"When they can’t see their family, you are more or less their family, and give them support," she said. "It’s very hard for them.”
Because Butin has been at the Concord Care Center for so long, she has seen a lot of people come and go – both residents and other staff members.
“It’s fun sometimes to talk to fellow workers who have been here for a long time too and just talk about different people and staff and kind of laugh or cry,” she said.
Butin enjoys the atmosphere at Concord Care Center.
“I love my co-workers. I love the residents,” she said. “It makes it easy sometimes. We all have our bad days, but it makes it easy I love what I do. Helping the people, it’s rewarding.”
