Mason City may be getting another hotel.
The former American Best Inn & Suites, just south of coming River City Renaissance, has been purchased, according to Mayor Bill Schickel.
The motel will become a 46-bed Econolodge, according to Schickel, and renovations are expected to begin as soon as possible.
You have free articles remaining.
"This has to be considered another successful spinoff of the River City Renaissance project," Schickel said in his "Monday Minute" video on Facebook.
Schickel did not reveal the name of the developer in the project.
Keep checking back on GlobeGazette.com for additional details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
you mean the city didn't have to pay them to do this? amazing
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.