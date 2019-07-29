{{featured_button_text}}

Mason City may be getting another hotel.

The former American Best Inn & Suites, just south of coming River City Renaissance, has been purchased, according to Mayor Bill Schickel.

The motel will become a 46-bed Econolodge, according to Schickel, and renovations are expected to begin as soon as possible.

Best Inn

The American Best Inn & Suites in Mason City had its hotel/motel license revoked by the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health due to alleged health and safety concerns. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"This has to be considered another successful spinoff of the River City Renaissance project," Schickel said in his "Monday Minute" video on Facebook.

Schickel did not reveal the name of the developer in the project.

Keep checking back on GlobeGazette.com for additional details.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
3
5
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments