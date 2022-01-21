Board sanctions Mason City nurse for issues related to alcohol use

The Iowa Board of Nursing board has indefinitely suspended the license of a nurse accused of failing to comply with board orders related to her use of alcohol.

In February of last year, Kari Riordan of Mason City agreed to have her nursing license placed on probation and agreed to refrain from using alcohol. The decision stemmed from allegations by the board that in 2018 law enforcement had found Riordan to be in possession of methamphetamine, and that in 2019 police had found marijuana in her home.

As part of her probation, Riordan agreed in February to submit to periodic chemical testing.

By August of last year, Riordan had failed two tests to screen for alcohol use and had missed 12 screenings. On three occasions, she allegedly failed to provide the necessary samples for testing.

As a result, the board charged Riordan in August with violating the terms of her probation.

More recently, the board resolved the case by indefinitely suspending Riordan’s license. Riordan, the board said, “has been faced with some unfortunate incidents, but has worked hard to overcome those challenges. However, not only did she miss her required testing, she did not abstain from alcohol and displayed little ownership of her poor choices.”

Riordan can reapply for a license after completing a substance abuse evaluation and after completing 12 months of documented, continuous sobriety.

This story is republished with permission from Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0