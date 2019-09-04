If there was a word cloud made of what the Mason City Council and city officials prioritized during their annual strategic goal setting session on Wednesday night, the word "blight" would dwarf everything else.
But there were questions related to more than just blight that were asked, debated and answered over the time that city officials gathered.
Infrastructure came up early and often as well.
And this wasn't simply a discussion related to the ongoing River City Renaissance. As far as those in the room were concerned, that was closer to a settled issue. Though Adams did say that the city "Needs to get the Renaissance over the finish line."
What was meant by infrastructure was something like what folks see when they drive in and out of town.
"The entrances to our community aren't everything that they could be," Schickel said to the room.
The mayor also added that a top infrastructure priority for him would be to finally solve the Central Heights equation after more than 20 years of inaction. "I'd like to see Central Heights get paved," Schickel said with Thoma echoing him.
That was almost taken off the city's plate in March but multiple residents had a problem with the amount of financial burden that would be placed on them to complete the project. With that Lee wondered if grant funding would be the better route while Adams suggested that there might not be much else the city staff could do if there wasn't majority support from residents.
Staffing, while not a top-three concern when lists were finalized, was on the lips of nearly everyone in the room as well.
Burnett pointed out that five to seven department heads could retire within the next five years which could be a consequential brain drain for the city. But it was also noted that there is a potential savings that could come with that which wouldn't make the situation uniformly bad.
Symonds piggybacked off of the staffing issue to say that having enough staff in crucial areas would absolutely help with nuisances. In fact, he said that that's the complaint he hears most from people.
Burnett and Adams joked that it's not that alluring of a topic but perhaps vital as anything the city is committed to. And, in recent days and weeks, the city has been having meetings and formulating future plans for just those matters.
The reason of it all
But nothing about such a meeting is supposed to be flashy or dynamic.
Everyone was gathered there to brainstorm. And to focus their attention and awareness toward a myriad of issues that can impact the residents of Mason City in profound, recurring ways. They took gobs and gobs of notes. Lists were made and scrapped and voted on.
Whether or not all that work produced a successful strategy will be seen over the next several years. Burnett said it himself that they did identify issues in the meeting that were achievable in one-to-two years.
Perhaps the most complex funding structure goes toward the ice arena, estimated to cost about $12.55 million. This would be paid through private grants, TIF money, Iowa Reinvestment Act funds, a local option sales tax and a $500,000 pledge from Cerro Gordo County.
All of these estimates are “not-to-exceed” figures, and could change based on how much the Iowa Economic Development Authority awards the city. The money is only allocated if the two ballot items pass with at least a 60 percent approval (or “yes” votes).
The city has spent $150,000 on a predevelopment agreement with Gatehouse, the developer of the proposed hotel. That amount will be returned to the city once the project begins. Another $750,000 could be spent on preconstruction funding, and the maximum amount of the loan the city is giving Gatehouse for the hotel at $4.2 million. The Mason City Chamber of Commerce Foundation is guarantor of all city expenses.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority seems poised to award anywhere between $7.1 million to $10 million in tax breaks for the project. That money would be given to the city on an incremental basis – rather than a lump sum, upfront payment – as long as the two ballot items are approved.
The current development agreement requires Gatehouse to invest 10 percent of the hotel cost. About 26 percent comes from the Gatehouse and its investors, 50 percent from the senior bank loan, and the rest from the city’s $4.2 million loan. Eventually, Gatehouse and its investors will pay $13.37 million of the cost of the hotel. It has to re-pay the $4.2 million loan to the city over a 20-year period.
The hotel, which will probably be developed by Gatehouse pending project approval, would be in the southeastern part of the Southbridge Mall parking lot. It would be 106 rooms, and renderings show it would be a Hyatt Place model, although that has not been confirmed by Gatehouse. There have been concerns about how the hotel would impact parking in the area, but city officials claim there is enough throughout Mason City to handle the load.
The current Music Man Square Museum space would be converted into a conference center with a banquet space that would hold 600 people. The streetscape space would be improved, but remain in place. Along with renovation costs, the $3 million projection includes the resources needed to package and move artifacts to the new Meredith Willson Museum.
A new museum would be built to the east of the hotel, and serve as the home to history considering Meredith Willson, along with housing all related artifacts. It would be connected to the new hotel and the skywalk over South Delaware Avenue, linking it to the new conference center. The museum currently inside The Music Man Square will be moved to a separate, adjacent building. The Music Man Square building will remain intact, as the conference center.
This would connect the museum to the conference center. Newly elected city council member Joshua Masson said at a recent council meeting that the skywalk would be an important factor in attracting possible conferences, adding Mason City has been passed over in the past because it doesn’t have one.
The pavilion would primarily serve as a location for the municipal band to perform. It would be located at the north façade of Southbridge and corresponding plaza, and create new entrances for the mall itself. It would improve acoustics and provide more opportunities for free outdoor entertainment in the plaza.
Perhaps the most complex part of the project, the ice arena and multipurpose center would hold up to 4,400 for concerts and similar events. The Mason City Youth Hockey Club has committed $2 million to this part of the project, and would operate the ice rink for six months out of the year. Because of a memorandum of understanding between the city and club, the arena could only be used for multipurpose events for the other six months. That could change, however, according to city officials.
Goes by Mike Kohan and is president of Kohan Investment Group of Great Neck, New York. KIG purchased Southbridge Mall for $1.5 million in September 2016 and is doing business as Southbridge Mall Realty Holding LLC. As of Nov. 1, Kohan owes $210,854 in property taxes, after paying $28,190 in two tax sale properties (the mall sits on four parcels). If the mall is sold, all commitments related to the project will be the responsibility of the new owners.
A representative of Gatehouse Capital, whose company submitted a proposal when the city put out a request for proposals after Chodur defaulted. Gatehouse wants to build a 106-room Hyatt Hotel in the south parking lot of Southbridge Mall, connect it to The Music Man Square via a skywalk, build a conference center/ballroom in The Music Man Square and move the museum to an adjacent building. The city also received a proposal from Chodur but chose the Gatehouse plan.
The interim city administrator who replaced Brent Trout. He now handles many of the responsibilities of the project. As the city’s finance director, he understands much of the funding structures corresponding to each part of the project. But it is unclear when a permanent replacement will start, who will have many responsibilities in executing the project if the ballot items pass.
Mason City resident is one of the organizers of the "Mason City Says Yes" campaign, made up of residents who support the two public issues on the Nov. 7 ballot. The group submitted petitions with enough signatures to require the public vote.
The president of San Diego-based G8 Development first proposed to build a Hilton hotel in the parking lot west of City Hall but could not get Hilton approval. He then proposed to build a Marriott hotel in the same spot but failed to meet city deadlines to start construction and therefore defaulted on the development agreement. Chodur is now suing the city for breach of contract with a trial date set for November 2018.
