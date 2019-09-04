{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Council

Mason City Councilman John Lee speaks during a council meeting on Nov. 27, 2018.

 ASHLEY STEWART, The Globe Gazette

Blight. Blight. Blight. Blight. Blight. 

If there was a word cloud made of what the Mason City Council and city officials prioritized during their annual strategic goal setting session on Wednesday night, the word "blight" would dwarf everything else. 

It wasn't simply just about blight removal either. Those in attendance, which included: Mayor Bill Schickel, City Administrator Aaron Burnett, Councilmen Paul Adams, John Jaszewski, John Lee, Will Symonds and Tom Thoma, also considered what could be streamlined in the blight reporting process.  

They wondered about how much else blight mitigation could improve in Mason City. 

Could it bring more people to town? Retain people? Improve morale? All questions they waded through during the two-hour meeting at the Mason City Public Library. 

Infrastructure

But there were questions related to more than just blight that were asked, debated and answered over the time that city officials gathered. 

Infrastructure came up early and often as well. 

And this wasn't simply a discussion related to the ongoing River City Renaissance. As far as those in the room were concerned, that was closer to a settled issue. Though Adams did say that the city "Needs to get the Renaissance over the finish line."

What was meant by infrastructure was something like what folks see when they drive in and out of town.

"The entrances to our community aren't everything that they could be," Schickel said to the room.

The mayor also added that a top infrastructure priority for him would be to finally solve the Central Heights equation after more than 20 years of inaction. "I'd like to see Central Heights get paved," Schickel said with Thoma echoing him.

That was almost taken off the city's plate in March but multiple residents had a problem with the amount of financial burden that would be placed on them to complete the project. With that Lee wondered if grant funding would be the better route while Adams suggested that there might not be much else the city staff could do if there wasn't majority support from residents.

Problem solvers

Staffing, while not a top-three concern when lists were finalized, was on the lips of nearly everyone in the room as well. 

Burnett pointed out that five to seven department heads could retire within the next five years which could be a consequential brain drain for the city. But it was also noted that there is a potential savings that could come with that which wouldn't make the situation uniformly bad. 

Symonds piggybacked off of the staffing issue to say that having enough staff in crucial areas would absolutely help with nuisances. In fact, he said that that's the complaint he hears most from people. 

One specific complaint that Lee raised and found agreement in the room on is that River Road needed to be turned into a biking trail or nature path. 

"It's becoming dangerous," he said. Lee found it to be a time suck as well, particularly, he argued, in the winter time when city workers need to train their attention to more important streets. 

With something such as that out of the way, it was reasoned there'd be more time and resources for flood mitigation as well as broader water and sewer management. 

Burnett and Adams joked that it's not that alluring of a topic but perhaps vital as anything the city is committed to. And, in recent days and weeks, the city has been having meetings and formulating future plans for just those matters. 

The reason of it all

But nothing about such a meeting is supposed to be flashy or dynamic. 

Everyone was gathered there to brainstorm. And to focus their attention and awareness toward a myriad of issues that can impact the residents of Mason City in profound, recurring ways. They took gobs and gobs of notes. Lists were made and scrapped and voted on. 

Whether or not all that work produced a successful strategy will be seen over the next several years. Burnett said it himself that they did identify issues in the meeting that were achievable in one-to-two years. 

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

