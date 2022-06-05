Blanchard's Blossoms and Garden Center opens in Mason City

After an exciting opening weekend, Blanchard's Blossoms and Garden Center is settling into their location in Mason City.

About four years ago, Delora Blanchard and her husband started dreaming about opening a garden center. After Blackmore Nursery on Fourth Street Southwest closed, Blanchard started moving toward bringing her dreams to fruition.

"We ended up reaching out to look at the old Blackmore building to start our own nursery there, but it had already been sold to a buyer who isn't using it as a garden center" said Blanchard.

Blanchard's realtor then took the couple to 145 Sixth St SW, where Delora and her husband envisioned a large indoor and outdoor, year-round selection of plants.

Work began to build Blanchard's Blossoms and Garden Center on April 13. In less than two months, the garden center celebrated their grand opening.

"With Band Fest and Memorial Day, we couldn't pass up the opportunity. We opened without any advertising except a Facebook post." said Blanchard.

Their opening weekend brought great success despite a lack of advertising, with many people stopping by as they drove to downtown Mason City for Band Fest.

On Friday, Blanchard's Blossoms and Garden Center received shipments from customers last week who came with requests for different plants. Blanchard was excited to offer people an opportunity to special order plants they may not find other places.

"In our community we have big box stores, and it is what it is. And so we can specialize in meeting special needs and give good customer service." said Blanchard.

Blanchard's Blossoms and Garden Center offers annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs. They also special order plants for customers, sell accessories, soils, tools and pots. As they continue to grow, Blanchard said she'd like to expand and offer tree-planting services for customers who cannot plant trees themselves.

Blanchard's Blossoms and Garden Center will specialize in seasoned plants, moving into pumpkins and mums for fall, then poinsettias and Christmas trees. During the winter season they'd like to sell more houseplants and tropicals before moving back outside in the Spring.

To branch out as new plants come in, Blanchard said her own garden is missing a few of her favorite plants in order to learn about some of the plants she's selling at the garden center. Despite challenging herself this way, she always makes room for geraniums and coleus.

"Our dream is coming together." Blanchard said with a smile.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.