August is Black Business Month, and nationally, Black businesses account for 10% of all businesses and about 30% of all minority owned business, according to the U.S. Census report.

Here in North Iowa, that number is much smaller and the business owners listed here invite you to to check them out.

Kutz by KZ - KZ Calaway

1511 S. Monroe Ave., Mason City

(641) 231-1356

Calaway has been cutting hair since 2015 when he made the decision to be his own boss. His skills are top of the line and with eight years of experience, he can provide the style you're looking for.

"I plan to continue to build my empire and continue to work on being the best I can be for my family and community. I love Mason City and all of my clients because without them, I wouldn't be able to feed my family and be a provider for them and my community," said Calaway.

Lavender Cavern - Iiesha Walters

(641) 381-0389

Walters' love of crystals inspired her to start an online business in April of 2022. Based out of Lake Mills, Walters sources her lavender from a farm in Stockholm, Wisconsin. She offers special orders online and hopes to open a brick and mortar with a tea shop in the future.

"Lavender Cavern is a black-owned online metaphysical shop. Right now its a one woman show! Hi, I'm Iiesha! My love for crystals and all things spiritual has lead me here. Finding forever homes for all these beautiful, beneficial and powerful crystals has been a blessing. Lavender Cavern is my baby and I love how it's blossoming! My collection of crystals is carefully chosen to provide you with the highest quality and most beneficial options."

Funny And Blessed Ent. LLC - Day Peace

Facebook - Funny And Blessed Ent. LLC (Day Peace Comedy)

(313) 495-4912

Peace has been performing comedy publicly since 2012. He's invested years into his accomplishments and enjoys "big town laughs in a small town." He's found that being a black business owner in the area requires him to carve out his own space, but he doesn't mind as he describes comedy as his calling.

"Mason City is very significant to my career and growth. I recorded my first comedy album at Mason City Community Theatre. Have successfully independently produced comedy shows in North Iowa for the last 7 years. I hope to continue to build!"

London’s Luxury Boutique - Tishuna Franklin

Willowbrook Mall Suite 132, Mason City

(641) 631-6553

Franklin recently opened her luxury boutique featuring high-quality pieces. Her own style inspired her to start the business and she prides herself on the relaxing atmosphere she has created. Clothing, accessories, candles and more can be found in her shop.

Franklin said, "My business explores the inspiring stories of trailblazing African American entrepreneurs and the significant contributions of contemporary business leaders. Things started off slow here in Mason City but, just 3 months in, as of today, my business has thrived so much more. I’m getting new customers every day now as they learn about what I do."

Torae's Creative T-shirts & Designs - Torae Lackland

Willowbrook Mall Suite 132, Mason City

(641) 425-8123

Lackland has a creative mind and ingenious nature and has found ways to put custom designs on common items like T-shirts and apparel as well as creating home goods and other designs.

"I make T-shirts for your birthday party, bachelorette, family reunion, whatever you need. I love using my mind and my creativity to bring people's idea to life," saaid Lackland.

Tip the Barber - Tip Franklin

Willowbrook Mall, Suite 132, Mason City

(641) 231-2465

Franklin is known to all as Tip the Barber. His barber shop is not just a place to get your hair cut, but an experience like no other. The space is a natural gathering place, open and inviting with entertainment as you wait.

"I been doing this awhile now. The shop is busy. I like that," Tip said.

Home Studio 565 - Diamon Todd

(334) 314-6046

Todd is an avid thrifter and upcycler who couldn't resist the urge to make beautiful bracelets from vintage beads and charms. She also creates hand-poured candles you may have seen at Mason City Farmer's Market. Her online business has been thriving for two years now.

As for her future plans, Todd said, "I see my growth as having a brick and mortar and growing my business beyond an online store. I also see myself having a huge role in fundraising and assisting organizations with free products and services to offer out! Definitely increase my involvement in the community! I do plan to be in Mason City!"

P an Z STYLEZ and P an Z STYLEZ AND BEAUTY - Lasonya Evans

111 S. Delaware, Mason City

(641) 201-2159

Evans got her start hustling her clothes from the back of her vehicle. P an Z STYLEZ opened in June at the Delaware location. Evans is proud to have the first black beauty supply store in Mason City. She is pleased with the diversity of her customers and the seasonal styles she has to offer. Her services include hair styling, braiding and drop-off wig rehabilitation.

"I can't see us moving and having to compete with other boutiques and big retail stores. Mason City is a town that has plenty opportunities for any race or business, that caters to people's needs. It's a growing town. If the people of Mason City keep supporting me like they have been for the last three years, I'm definitely gonna be around for the next five," Evans said.

Artistic Barber Salon - Moses Noni

Brick and Tile Building, Suite 410, Mason City

(641) 903-0036

Noni brings an artist's eye to hair styling. He considers it to be as worthy as his other artistic endeavors which include a multitude of mediums and subjects. His salon is also part art gallery, bringing a unique experience to Mason City.

"Not only am I Black, I'm originally African. I had a worry about how the market would react to my accent, cultural differences, etc., but the worry is all gone, since I have been welcomed by all. I'm grateful to all my clients, and to the city of Mason for its support. We at Artistic Barber Salon intend to continue serving our community to the best of our ability."