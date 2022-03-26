Bird flu confirmed in Franklin County

Franklin County is now among a growing number of spots throughout the state to have confirmed cases of bird flu.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship issued a statement Saturday listing the county as another on the list of afflicted areas with the disease being found in a flock of pullet chickens.

The cases were confirmed on Friday, March 25, however the exact location of the infected birds was not disclosed.

From the statement:

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is a highly contagious, viral disease affecting bird populations. HPAI can travel in wild birds without those birds appearing sick, but is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys. The virus can spread through droppings or nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil.

Signs of the illness include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

Lack of energy and appetite

Decrease in egg production

Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Gasping for air (difficulty breathing)

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state/federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity.

If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases should also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have noted that no human cases of avian flu have been reported, and poultry and eggs are still safe to eat. Cooking eggs and poultry to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit will kill bacteria and viruses.

