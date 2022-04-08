Bill's BBQ celebrates 39 years

Sitting tucked away near downtown Mason City is one of the town's longest-running eateries.

Bill's BBQ offers true Southern cuisine with freshly prepared hickory-smoked lineback ribs, coleslaw, baked beans and sauce made in-house every Tuesday through Saturday. Those who know this restaurant attest that it is some of the best food Mason City offers, yet it still eludes the eyes and mouths of many North Iowans.

"People that have lived here their whole lives don't know we're here and the restaurant has been here over 40 years" said Bills BBQ owner Jaylene Whipple.

Bill's BBQ sits at 215 South Madison Avenue, just outside the main traffic of downtown Mason City.

April marks 39 years of Bill's BBQ being in the family, and Jaylene has been preparing barbecue for customers for more than 30 years. She took over the family business from her mother first, and then took over completely 28 years ago.

"I started out bussing tables and washing dishes." As Jaylene got comfortable her mom began taking days off, and eventually Jaylene took over. "I loved it. It was doing well for me... The only time I ever thought of not doing it was after the flood."

14 years ago Mason City was hit with severe flooding, and Bill's BBQ was among those that were terribly damaged. But Jaylene decided to rebuild, and the business has continued to do well, even through the pandemic.

"We did great for a little bit because it was to-go. We've not done horrible, but the dining room is just now starting to come back. I think people got very used to taking food home."

Jaylene expressed how thankful she has been for her business, it's resilience through everything. One wall of the little restaurant is full of photos showing the history of Bill's BBQ-- from its very first owners, Bill and Truss Lightener, to today.

"(Bills BBQ) helped me buy my house for my kids, sent my kids to college," she said.

In the beginning, Bill's BBQ only made ribs with coleslaw and baked beans. Since then the recipes have largely stayed the same, with the addition of a small plate by Jaylene's parents, and a sandwich that was added six years ago.

Jaylene comes in and prepares the food every day, and opens the shop in the afternoon until the food is gone.

Three regular employees work at Bill's BBQ, but through the years this restaurant has seen the employee roster become a family affair. There have been multiple series of area siblings working their way through the restaurant, each one replacing the last.

They've become family to Jaylene through the years, and even those who have left come back from time to time.

Jaylene said she plans to keep Bill's BBQ going as long as she can, noting that other mom-and-pop restaurants in the area are beginning to close for various reasons, including COVID and aging owners.

"That's what all these little towns are built on, these mom-and-pop places that have been here forever."

