Bill Schickel announces reelection bid for Mason City mayor

Bill Schickel, Mason City's current mayor, announced he will run for re-election on Nov. 2.
Schickel is serving his fourth term as mayor in addition to time on the city council as an at-large member. Schickel's first term came in 1990 with subsequent terms in 1998 and 2002. That term was finished by Jean Marinos.
Outside of Mason City politics, Schickel served three terms in the Iowa House of Representatives and worked as a broadcaster for a number of years.
