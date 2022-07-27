Bike World owner Forrest Ridgway serving as repairman in 47th RAGBRAI

With well over 17,000 riders in Mason City for RAGBRAI on Wednesday, somebody needs to fix up all of the bikes that need repairs.

That's where Forrest Ridgway, the owner of Bike World, and his employees step in.

Owning two stores in the Des Moines area and one in Ames, this year marks Ridgway's 47th RAGBRAI. With most of them coming as a rider and some coming as a repairman, Ridgway believes that this year stacks up with some of the better ones he's been a part of.

"Weather-wise and terrain-wise, this has been one of the best ones," he said. "All of the cities have done a great job of getting set up, and we're just having a great ride... thanks to (Mason City) for organizing your city here for us."

Being in the retail business means staying with or even ahead of the group, and that calls for early mornings and late nights.

"We leave before five o'clock in the morning, and we rolled into town here at 6:30 in the morning," Ridway said. "We get set up, open up in the late morning, and we stay open until about nine or ten o'clock tonight fixing all the bikes so everybody's ready to go the next day."

Spokes, tires, wheels, and just about everything you can think of get repaired on the route. Ridgway assured that if you name it, they've seen it.

That's part of what he believes makes the event so interesting. There's always something new to see, whether it be through a repair or just mingling with the crowd.

"On an average we're probably gonna do between 75 and 100 repairs, Ridgway said. "That's just in the overnight tent. We also have another group of our mechanics that are on the route itself, set up just like we are here, and they'll do equally as many or more. We probably service close to 200 bikes every day."