Big smiles: Mason City schools takes first steps to improve culture

It's what you wear from ear to ear that matters.

Mason City teachers and staff took part in the "Smile Initiative" program on Monday. The initiative is part of the districts' emphasis on "a culture of customer service" this school year.

"What we want everybody to understand is that we understand our role which is service to this community," said Assistant Superintendent Bridgette Wagoner. "We genuinely care about every single kid who walks through these doors, we genuinely care about their families, and we genuinely care about making a positive difference here in Mason City."

Bob Buesing, who has spent over 40 years in hospitality service, gave the seminar to over 400 employees. His "Smile Initiative" seminar has been given to a large number of different groups over the years. Its central message is how a smile can change a situation and a culture entirely.

"Everything teachers want is to make a difference and that's why you are here today," Buesing said.

The current image of what the district looks like, represented through data and enrollment numbers, was shared with the attendees. Buesing also shared that focus groups were conducted towards the end of the 2021-22 school year to see how Mason City schools is viewed. He added those factors help provide a road map of where changes need to be made.

A big way to change many areas is through smiling more according to Buesing. Ways that were mentioned on how a grin can help with personal health, the mood of others, and dictating how situations can go.

Remembering to smile more can help change the culture of a company or, in this case, a school district.

"Building a positive school culture is everyone's responsibility and it's true from the bus drivers, to the cafeteria people, to people who cut the grass. It's your responsibility to help make the culture in the school," said Buesing.

Wagoner said giving teachers one simple action to do, they will able to see the culture and student's mood change.

"We give teachers a lot of really complicated strategies and there's a lot going on at the beginning of the year. So this is one that's just simple," said Wagoner.

Mason City employees will have more customer service related opportunities in the future.

"We serve this community. We serve our students. We serve our families and we serve our region," said Wagoner.