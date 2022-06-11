 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIG FISH: Clear Lake's Poppy snags over 3-foot muskie

Kaden Poppy caught a 39.5-inch muskie over Memorial Day weekend

 Submitted photo

15-year-old Kaden Poppy, of Clear Lake, hauled in an 18.5-pound, 39.5-inch muskie on May 31 in Ventura. Poppy's line broke reeling it in, so he used a net to finish the catch. After a couple of photos, the fish was released back into the lake.

