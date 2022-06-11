15-year-old Kaden Poppy, of Clear Lake, hauled in an 18.5-pound, 39.5-inch muskie on May 31 in Ventura. Poppy's line broke reeling it in, so he used a net to finish the catch. After a couple of photos, the fish was released back into the lake.
BIG FISH: Clear Lake's Poppy snags over 3-foot muskie
