Biden tells Osage crowd he won’t testify during Trump impeachment trial

During a campaign stop in Osage on Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he won’t take the witness stand during the Trump impeachment trial in exchange for the testimony of top administration officials.
The former vice president called impeachment a “sacred Constitutional question.”
“We aren’t going to turn it into a farce, some kind of political theater,” he said.
Biden said Trump’s corruption allegations against him and his son, Hunter, are baseless, and he isn’t afraid of debating Republican senators because he dealt with them successfully during his own days in the Senate.
However, Biden said his testifying would play right into the hands of the Republicans, who want to distract the public from what the impeachment trial is really about – Trump’s violating the Constitution by soliciting foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.
While Biden was speaking to a crowd of more than 100 people gathered in the VFW Hall in Osage, millions of people around the country were watching the impeachment trial on TV.
Trump is accused of telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he would release the $400 million in aid he was withholding if Zelenksy would announce he was investigating Biden for alleged corruption in his dealings with that country while he was vice president.
Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s private attorney, has also asked Ukrainian officials to investigate the elder Biden as well as his son, became a paid board member for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings in 2014.
When those in the Osage crowd were given the opportunity to ask candidate Biden questions on Wednesday, Stephen Delgado -- an Arizona resident who traveled to Iowa to hear Joe Biden speak -- told him he believes he’s “decent and honest.”
Delgado asked Biden if he would consider “calling the Republican’s bluff” by testifying -- and possibly having Hunter Biden testify – in the Senate if witnesses the Democrats want to testify such as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney or former national security adviser John Bolton also take the stand.
“That just might take the gas right out of them,” Delgado said.
Biden’s reply of “I don’t think they have much gas in the tank to begin with” earned lots of laughter from the Osage crowd.
He said every person in Trump’s administration who testified under oath in the House impeachment hearings said he (Biden) was “the most honorable man we dealt with.”
Biden also said no one ever suggested his son did anything wrong, only that his involvement with Burisma gave a bad appearance.
He said the younger Biden went on record in the New Yorker magazine saying he made a big mistake in joining the Burisma board “because he didn’t count on thugs like Giuliani and others using it as a means by which to try to hurt his father.”
Candidate Biden also said his son did not sign up for a second term on the board.
With less than two weeks left before the Iowa caucuses, Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are battling it out for the lead in the polls among the remaining candidates for the Democratic nomination. However, many Iowans are still undecided.