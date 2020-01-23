Biden tells Osage crowd he won’t testify during Trump impeachment trial

During a campaign stop in Osage on Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he won’t take the witness stand during the Trump impeachment trial in exchange for the testimony of top administration officials.

The former vice president called impeachment a “sacred Constitutional question.”

“We aren’t going to turn it into a farce, some kind of political theater,” he said.

Biden said Trump’s corruption allegations against him and his son, Hunter, are baseless, and he isn’t afraid of debating Republican senators because he dealt with them successfully during his own days in the Senate.

However, Biden said his testifying would play right into the hands of the Republicans, who want to distract the public from what the impeachment trial is really about – Trump’s violating the Constitution by soliciting foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

While Biden was speaking to a crowd of more than 100 people gathered in the VFW Hall in Osage, millions of people around the country were watching the impeachment trial on TV.