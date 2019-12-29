Best of the decade: North Iowa's top people profiles from 2010-2019

We're pretty lucky here in North Iowa.
Whether we know it each day as we go about our busy lives, we're surrounded by some pretty extraordinary people.
People who have endured enormous obstacles and persevered.
People with giving hearts and an incredible capacity to love.
People who have had dreams come true, and experienced things the rest of us can only imagine.
That's why we're wrapping up the decade with a stroll through the last 10 years of our archives, starting with a look at just a few of the people in North Iowa who graced the Globe Gazette's pages and made our lives just a little bit more interesting.
Inside you'll find other interesting news topics from the last decade as we bid goodbye to the 2010s.
2010: Belmond-Klemme teacher wins Top Teacher Search award, leads own parade - May 24, 2010
With a fire truck leading the way, Belmond-Klemme English teacher Donald Dye was the grand marshal of his own parade after winning the Top Teacher Search award sponsored by the “Live with Regis and Kelly” television show.
The announcement was made on the show, and Dye, along with students, got the word via a live feed from the ABC show.
Dye, an Oskaloosa native, has taught at Belmond-Klemme for most of his teaching career. After a brief stint at New Providence, he came to Belmond in 1973.
He was named as one of five finalists and was interviewed on the show the week before he was named winner. The winner was determined by online voting.
2011: Rockford SEAL remembered as 'all around down-to-earth guy' - Aug. 7, 2011
Around 1,500 people honored and remembered a hero in Rockford.
Funeral services for Rockford native and Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class Jon Tumilson, 35, were held at the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Community School.
Tumilson, a U.S. Navy SEAL, was among 30 American troops killed Aug. 6, 2011, when their helicopter was shot down en route to a combat mission in Afghanistan.
Military honors were provided by the U.S. Navy and an American flag was draped on Tumilson’s casket. His dog, Hawkeye, lay in front of it, guarding his master one last time.
A photo of Hawkeye at Tumilson’s casket inspired an episode of “NCIS” in March 2013.
2012: Despite the pain, Kadyn’s mom willed herself to promote law - March 21, 2012
Kari Halverson still has bad days when she doesn’t answer the telephone or the door.
That’s when the memories of what happened to her young, vibrant 7-year-old daughter crowd in.
Halverson is the mother of the late Kadyn Halverson, who died in May 2011 when she was struck by a truck when attempting to cross a rural Northwood road to board a school bus. The driver of the truck did not stop.
Despite the pain, Halverson willed herself to work to promote a law that would help safeguard other children who rode school buses.
Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad signed the legislation into law at Kadyn’s school in March 2012. The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed “Kadyn’s Amendment” in June 2012, devoting $10 million of federal funding to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to strengthen enforcement of existing state laws prohibiting drivers from passing stopped school buses that have warning lights flashing and stop arms extended.
2013: Siblings share stories of rock 'n' roll's Ritchie Valens - Feb. 1, 2013
To the rest of the world, Ritchie Valens is a rock ’n’ roll icon.
To his siblings — older brother Bob Morales of Prunedale, California, and younger siblings Connie Lemos of Arnolds Park, Irma Norton, Las Vegas, and Mario Ramirez, Watsonville, California, he was family.
When he died in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959, after the Winter Dance Party, Valens was just 17.
In 2013, his siblings loaned to the Surf Ballroom & Museum personal memorabilia from Ritchie Valens including a wallet their brother carried at the time of his death and a bow tie.
Valens’ siblings return to Clear Lake to attend the Winter Dance Party to honor and remember their brother’s life.
2014: This time Osage woman surprises Garth Brooks - Nov. 11, 2014
The roles reversed on Nov. 11, 2014, as "Entertainment Tonight" surprised country singer Garth Brooks by reuniting him with Teresa Shaw of Osage.
Shaw, a breast cancer patient and mother of three, attended Brooks’ concert in Minneapolis where she was serenaded and given a guitar by Brooks after he saw a sign she held up saying she had chemotherapy earlier in the day and was at his concert that night.
Since then, the story and video from the concert went viral. One YouTube video had been viewed more than 3.3 million times just a couple of weeks after the show.
"Entertainment Tonight" flew Shaw and her daughter, Elizabeth, to California to surprise Brooks during an appearance of the program.
Brooks was on the show to plug his then-new album, "Man Against Machine."
2015: Operation LZ hosts homecoming for Vietnam veterans - Aug. 26, 2015
North Iowa hosted a five-day thank-you event in August 2015 for Vietnam veterans.
The Operation LZ tribute was held to give Vietnam veterans the long-overdue welcome home and the recognition many did not receive when they returned from the war, according to organizers.
Many veterans were treated poorly upon their return and did not receive the thanks that veterans before them had, organizers said. Operation LZ, including a traveling replica Vietnam Wall, was created to honor veterans during the 40th anniversary.
More than 300 volunteers helped make the event possible. Approximately 6,000 pre-registered to attend and, despite rainy conditions, approximately 20,000 attended.
There were ceremonies, educational opportunities for local students, a church service, car show, air show with helicopter rides, speakers and other events.
2016: Kuhn remembered as a caring servant and leader at Mason City service - July 22, 2016
Mason City Councilman Alex Kuhn, 34, who was considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, died by suicide on July 15, 2016.
He was the father of two young sons and employed by Henkel Construction.
Former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin spoke at Kuhn's funeral, which was attended by hundreds of people.
In 2019, the Mason City Council approved the installation of a multi-component sculpture in memory of Kuhn.
The sculpture depicting Kuhn sitting on a bench reading to his two sons will be installed next spring near the main entrance of the city’s public library.
2017: 'He's a miracle': Clear Lake baby born at 23 weeks returns home - July 24, 2017
Troy and Carrie Tysdahl of Clear Lake have a little sign on the front door of their home.
The decorative sign, in flowing script, asks visitors to take off their shoes and wash their hands to protect baby Knox now that he is finally home.
He arrived home July 5, 2017, after months in the neonatal intensive care unit in Iowa City.
Though he was due on June 27, Knox was delivered March 4 via emergency C-section at 23 weeks and four days. At the time, he weighed just 1 pound, but when Knox arrived home, he was nearly 10 times his original weight.
The family, including the Tysdahls’ two older sons Tate and Drake, were grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they have received.
2018: Last call: Union Pacific, rail crew honor Mason City boy who died from cancer - Jan. 22, 2018
When Elliot Burgos was growing up, he had a special love for trains.
His parents, Shanda and Jonathan Burgos, would take him to the Union Pacific Railyard in Mason City, near the bridge at 12th Street Northwest, to watch the locomotives roll past. He also had done a tour and ridden one of UP's trains.
In July 2018, the Mason City rail crew and Union Pacific honored him and his family one last time.
Elliot Burgos, 9, died Jan. 14, 2018 after a long battle with medulloblastoma, a type of terminal pediatric brain tumor that spreads down the spine.
Workers honked train horns for Elliot, and lined up the 8508 painted on Elliot's gold, red and black casket to the 8508 on one of his favorite locomotives.
2019: Clear Lake couple adjusts to life after adopting three Ukrainian siblings - July 21, 2019
Brandon and Kelsey Hrubes never imagined their lives the way they are now.
Their home, in a quiet Clear Lake neighborhood, is full.
Earlier this year, the couple welcomed Ukrainian siblings Ivan, Svetlana and Sasha home after a months-long home-study process.
They decided to adopt the children after a 10-day mission trip in January 2018 with Heritage Ukraine, a ministry that works with children living in orphanages.
The Hrubes’ said in July that the past six months have been a rollercoaster with “really high, highs and really low, lows,” but things are getting better each day.
The couple is expecting a baby in March 2020.