Best of the decade: North Iowa's top people profiles from 2010-2019

Shaw, a breast cancer patient and mother of three, attended Brooks’ concert in Minneapolis where she was serenaded and given a guitar by Brooks after he saw a sign she held up saying she had chemotherapy earlier in the day and was at his concert that night.

Since then, the story and video from the concert went viral. One YouTube video had been viewed more than 3.3 million times just a couple of weeks after the show.

"Entertainment Tonight" flew Shaw and her daughter, Elizabeth, to California to surprise Brooks during an appearance of the program.

Brooks was on the show to plug his then-new album, "Man Against Machine."

2015: Operation LZ hosts homecoming for Vietnam veterans - Aug. 26, 2015

North Iowa hosted a five-day thank-you event in August 2015 for Vietnam veterans.

The Operation LZ tribute was held to give Vietnam veterans the long-overdue welcome home and the recognition many did not receive when they returned from the war, according to organizers.