Bertha Stebens Charitable Foundation, a private foundation that supports Mason City and Cerro Gordo County, has awarded 42 grants totaling $159,000.
The following are recipients:
COMMUNITY POLICING ADVISORY BOARD: National Night Out, $500
CITY OF MASON CITY: 2019 History Walk, $500; airsoft handguns and rifles, $1,000; 2019/2020 Youth Puppet Shows, $2,000; zipline project $5,000; Charles H. MacNider Museum, $1,500.
LAKESIDE FESTIVALS LTD: 27th Annual Lakeside DixieFest, $1,000
ROCKWELL SWALEDALE EMERGENCY MEDICAL TEAM: ambulance inverter installation, $1,000
MASON CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Summer Reading Program for youth in 2019 $2,000.
FRIENDS OF IOWA CASA AND ICFCRB CASA: volunteer training, recruitment and retention $2,000.
COMMUNITY KITCHEN OF NORTH IOWA: support the costs of utilities $2,000.
HANDICAP VILLAGE - ONE VISION: Children's Autism Center Therapeutic Outdoor Center, $2,000.
NORTH IOWA VOCATIONAL CENTER INC: Affordables Marketplace, $2,000.
NIAD CENTER FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT: financial literacy & career empowerment, $2,000.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY INTERNATIONAL INC: improved communication for the office and ReStore, $2,000.
RIVER CITY SOCIETY FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION: building walls next to the handicap ramp at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Stockman House, $2,000.
CHARLIE BROWN COMMUNITY DAY CARE CENTER: playground safety improvements, $2,000.
CENTRAL SPRINGS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: college scholarships for five students, $2,500.
RIVER CITY SCULPTURES ON PARADE INC: additional limestone pedestals and plates $2,500.
GIRL SCOUTS OF GREATER IOWA: Camp Tanglefoot Meadowview Lodge -- kitchen update and renovation $2,500.
YOUTH AND SHELTER SERVICES INC - FRANCIS LAUER YOUTH SERVICES: music therapy sessions $3,000.
MEALS ON WHEELS OF MASON CITY INC: underwriting meal costs, $3,000.
NORTH CENTRAL IOWA AG IN THE CLASSROOM: agricultural education for preschool through seventh grade students enrolled in Cerro Gordo County Schools $3,000.
NEWMAN CATHOLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM: microscopes for anatomy and biology $3,000.
SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER: replace 2 gas furnaces and 2 air conditioners $3,000.
HEALTHY HARVEST OF NORTH IOWA: school gardens at Lincoln Intermediate School $3,000.
SWALEDALE FIRE DEPARTMENT: two self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) $3,500.
CENTRAL GARDENS OF NORTH IOWA INC: Picnics and Performances $4,000.
CARING PREGNANCY CENTER: training for Caring Pregnancy Center staff and volunteers $4,000.
STEBENS CHILDRENS THEATRE: scholarship program for the 2019/2020 school year $4,000.
EPIPHANY PARISH MASON CITY IOWA: providing help and hope for drug treatment clients of Cerro Gordo County, $4,000.
YOUNG MENS CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION: Rock Steady Boxing Class: Fighting Back Parkinson's Disease, $4,500.
NORTH IOWA BAND FESTIVAL FOUNDATION: 81st North Iowa Band Festival $5,000.
NORTH IOWA AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOUNDATION: advancing arts education for North Iowa young people, $5,000; capital campaign $12,500.
NORTHERN LIGHTS ALLIANCE FOR THE HOMELESS INC: Homeless to Housed, $5,000.
ELDERBRIDGE AGENCY ON AGING: Material Aid Program, $7,000.
CLEAR LAKE CLASSICAL INCORPORATED: tuition assistance for 2019-2020 school year, $8,500.
HEALTH FOR LIFE INC: promoting a healthy Cerro Gordo County, $10,000.
NORTH IOWA COMMUNITY ACTION ORGANIZATION: I-Smile / I Smile @ School, $12,500.
MERCY MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION NORTH IOWA: scholarship pledge $10,000.
CITY OF ROCKWELL: Rockwell Fire Department, $3,500.
The Bertha Stebens Charitable Foundation is named for its benefactor, the late Bertha Stebens, and its grants are to benefit the residents of Cerro Gordo County.
