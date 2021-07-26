Berry Hill Orchard Field Day takes place in Fertile next week

The North Iowa Local Food Connection Field Day will be hosted next weekend at Berry Hill Orchard in Fertile.

Berry Hill Orchard, owned by Tom Morse and Tonya DeVries-Morse, grows aronia berry shrubs which offer a variety of health benefits, according to the National Institute of Health and the Iowa State Extension Service.

"Everyone knows someone who has had cancer, heart disease, arthritis, or diabetes," the More couple said in the press release. "Those health issues have touched both sides of our family. After research, we chose to raise aronia berries because studies have shown them to be such a healthy fruit."

For those in attendance at the Berry Hill Orchard, the Morse couple will be offering tours of the farm and also educational materials about the benefits of Aronia berries, recipes and activities for children.

The North Iowa Local Food Connection Field Day will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8 and run from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Aronia berries won't be ready for picking by Aug. 8, but the Morses will have plenty of information on how to get involved when the Aronia berries are ready to be picked.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.