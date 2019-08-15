{{featured_button_text}}

Mark and Beth Ann Schumacher consider themselves blessed.

The Clear Lake couple has been showered with love and support in the weeks leading up to a benefit Sunday organized by their friends at Zion Lutheran Church.

“We are so grateful, overwhelmed beyond words,” Beth Ann said. “We didn’t expect it.”

Her husband, Mark, was diagnosed with anterior horn cell disease, a condition like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, that affects the anterior horn of the spinal cord and causes the loss of muscle control, in March 2015.

The disease, which has no cure, becomes terminal when the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe become too weak.

Mark, who retired as a District 8 Iowa State Patrol trooper of more than 30 years in 2009, now has difficulty breathing, speaking and moving on his own.

Beth Ann, who helps Mark with his daily routines like bathing and dressing, retired as a Clear Lake High School social studies teacher after his diagnosis, so they could travel as long as his health allowed. The couple traveled for two and a half years.

“We did a lot of the things we wanted to do, so we’re content,” she said.

Trips these days when Mark wants to get out of the house consist of a nice leisurely drive around Clear Lake and a stop at Culver’s, and those moments are enjoyed so much, Beth Ann said.

Despite his diagnosis, Beth Ann said Mark’s attitude remains good, and that’s with much credit to his faith.

The couple and their grown children, Abigail and Ashley, have attended Zion Lutheran Church since 1980, and they’ve become friends — even family — of the congregation.

It’s for that reason a group of 13 men and women from the church have decided to host a benefit for the Schumacher family.

“We just wanted to reach out because they’ve done so much for us,” said Connie Scherber, a member of Zion Lutheran and family friend.

The benefit will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday at The Dock, 500 Main Ave., in Clear Lake. The event will feature a freewill donation ice cream and dessert bar, including a wide variety of homemade bars and cookies, and a program.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Dock Sanctuary and feature performances from the River City Barbershop Chorus, a group in which Mark was a member, and Zion music staff. Tickets are $10 and are available at Zion Lutheran Church, #ZIONinthePARK and the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

During the program, a raffle and an auction will take place.

Raffle items consist of a range of gift certificates for area restaurants, products and services.

Some of the auction items include Minnesota Twins tickets, a downtown Mason City basket, a Clear Lake pontoon ride for eight with drinks and appetizers and Sukup End Zone Iowa State University football tickets.

Proceeds from the benefit will go toward the Schumacher family’s medical expenses.

“We just hope to have a really great turnout to honor Mark and help them during this time,” Scherber said.

For those unable to attend the benefit, donations can be made at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, 322 Main Ave. in Clear Lake. Pampered Chef is also giving 30% of total sales at www.pamperedchef.com/party/Schumacher2019 to the benefit.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

31 times North Iowa first responders' social media game was on point

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments