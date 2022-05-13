Bench dedicated to late Roosevelt Elementary teacher

Closure and remembrance of a former Roosevelt Elementary School teacher happened for many on Wednesday.

The family, friends, and Roosevelt staff members gathered together at Roosevelt for a bench dedication in memory of Sara Powell. Powell taught at the elementary school and died of natural causes in April 2016.

Milton Blakewell, Powell's father, was the one who wanted to do something in her memory. It was said during the opening remarks Blakewell wanted something that would involve three aspects of her life: making the world a better place, the outdoors, and her drive to support kids.

Blakewell also knew he wanted to incorporate the cartoon character Bugs Bunny since she was an avid fan into the dedication.

The idea of the bench formed and several groups in the North Iowa community contributed to the effort. Blakewell, who built the bench, dedicated their effort to his daughter.

"When you lose a child, it might take forever for you to figure out what you're going to do for that child," said Blakewell. "It took me a long time to figure out what I was going to do."

Over 30 people filed outside to a courtyard space where the bench is located. The bench was revealed to have a polished wood finish and the back decorated with Powell's favorite character and saying that it is dedicated in her memory.

Powell's husband, Clayton Powell, and her sons, Colton Powell and Dylan Powell, were the first to interact with the bench.

"Roosevelt is a place where our teachers love our students and there's memories that last forever. I think this bench is just a perfect symbol and it'll be here forever," said Roosevelt Principal Dan Arjes. "It's a beautiful place for a beautiful bench."

"I was surprised how much reaction I got from it. I'll probably get more reaction when more people find out about it," said Blakewell.

Blakewell said the bench gave him some closure. When asked about what Powell would think, Blakewell says she would be overjoyed.

"She would probably fall over from excitement from the excitement of it," said Blakewell. "She would be so joyful about it and happy about it."

Along with being a dedication of Powell's legacy, Arjes said the bench would spark curiosity in students.

"It's something that they are interested in and then when they see it and then learn more about the story, it really kind of connects to just the power of what people mean," said Arjes.

