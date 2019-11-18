Kylee Lamb may not have the opportunity to lead the Belmond-Klemme seventh grade girls basketball team that includes her daughter Adasyn and other girls she has coached for years in recreation league.
And no one seems willing to fully explain why to her.
Lamb was hired by the district before the school year began to be the district's junior high girls basketball coach. Lamb had been a volunteer coach for seventh grade girls the previous year and with her husband, Eric, has coached the same group of girls for several years in the community.
But on Nov. 4, Lamb received an email from Belmond-Klemme Athletic Director Scott Meyer saying he wanted Lamb to coach the eighth grade girls so that she wasn't working with her daughter.
"With Kylee having a daughter playing in seventh grade it will be better and less stressful for all if Dylan (Block) does that age level," Meyer wrote. "We have done this in the past when we have had JH (junior high) coaches with a son or daughter on the team."
Neither Meyer, nor Belmond-Klemme High School Principal/Activities Director Greg Fisher returned calls for comment.
But several male coaches in the same district have worked or continue to work with their children, according to the Globe Gazette's examination of the district's athletic team rosters on Quik Stats Iowa's website. Quik Stats is used by coaches to compile team and individual performance statistics.
Head baseball coach Jeff Nelson's roster included his daughter, Annika Nelson, an eighth-grader. Head football coach Darwin Christensen coached his son Caydon Christensen, a junior. And assistant varsity boys basketball coach Justin Meyer is the brother of Jordan Meyer, a junior on the team. Both are sons of Athletic Director Meyer.
That inconsistency is a problem, according to the state Department of Education.
DOE spokesperson Jim Flansburg said that while there may be other reasons the district has for restricting Lamb from directly coaching her daughter, "on its face, it sure doesn't look appropriate."
Any education program or activity that receives federal funds must adhere to Title IX law that, among other things, demands gender equity in programs or activities at a district that receives any federal funding.
That includes coaching duties.
"It makes no difference whether the coaches are middle school or high school," Flansburg said.
Lamb has a history with Belmond-Klemme. She played varsity basketball in the district before going on to play for North Iowa Area Community College, according to her husband.
Eric Lamb said he met last week with District Superintendent Dan Frazier, High School Principal and Activities Director Greg Fisher and Athletic Director Meyer. He said he didn't ask for any conclusions from the three, but just wanted them to know he was frustrated.
He says he asked them if there were complaints about Kylee's performance as a volunteer coach last year and that he was told there was not.
Kylee isn't talking about the situation yet because she was told that Principal Fisher would be in touch with her.
She is still waiting and so is her daughter, Eric Lamb said. Kylee plans to address the district's board at its meeting on Tuesday night, though the issue is not on the board's agenda.
"What I am most frustrated about is the message this sends to the team," he said. "What does this move say to them? What are we supposed to say to our daughter?"
