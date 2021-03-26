Belmond doctor who gave up license in MN now faces charge in Iowa

A doctor who surrendered his license in another state as part of a disciplinary action is now facing charges in Iowa.

Dr. Dennis Colby is listed as a family medicine physician at the Belmond Clinic at Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond. Colby holds an Iowa license to practice medicine and has, without facing any disciplinary action, since July of 1980.

Last week, the Iowa Board of Medicine indicated it had filed charges against Colby, alleging he was disciplined by the licensing authority of another state while holding a license in Iowa, a violation of state code.

In January of this year, Colby surrendered his license to practice medicine in Minnesota, after that state's Board of Medical Practice received numerous complaints against him, including his prescription practices, and violating federal transportation regulations for 15 patients as a certified medical examiner.

After Colby acknowledged to the board during a November 2019 meeting that there were areas of his work that needed improvement, he was given a skills evaluation, the results of which found knowledge, reasoning, judgment, documentation and communication deficits, according to board documents.