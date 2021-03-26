Belmond doctor who gave up license in MN now faces charge in Iowa

A doctor who surrendered his license in another state as part of a disciplinary action is now facing charges in Iowa.
Dr. Dennis Colby is listed as a family medicine physician at the Belmond Clinic at Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond. Colby holds an Iowa license to practice medicine and has, without facing any disciplinary action, since July of 1980.
Last week, the Iowa Board of Medicine indicated it had filed charges against Colby, alleging he was disciplined by the licensing authority of another state while holding a license in Iowa, a violation of state code.
In January of this year, Colby surrendered his license to practice medicine in Minnesota, after that state's Board of Medical Practice received numerous complaints against him, including his prescription practices, and violating federal transportation regulations for 15 patients as a certified medical examiner.
After Colby acknowledged to the board during a November 2019 meeting that there were areas of his work that needed improvement, he was given a skills evaluation, the results of which found knowledge, reasoning, judgment, documentation and communication deficits, according to board documents.
In its order the board indicates that Colby’s practices merited further disciplinary action, after which Colby agreed to surrender his Minnesota license in exchange for the board closing its investigation. Should he ever re-apply in Minnesota, the board reserves the right to re-open its investigation.
In 2017, Colby informed the Minnesota board he was facing disciplinary action in Wisconsin, where he also holds a license, for failing to keep up on his continuing education requirements. He retained his license there, which is still valid.
Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond general counsel Reagan Swisher told the Globe Gazette in February that Colby had undergone a credentialing process, including background check, license and exclusion information among other criteria, before he was hired. The hospital's website shows he's still practicing medicine there.
Colby also had an affiliation with MercyOne that ended in 2011, according to a health system spokesperson.
Where possible, according to the Iowa Board of Medicine, disciplinary actions are reported to a national database administered by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to track adverse license actions.
A board hearing will be held on the charge at 8:30 a.m. on April 15.