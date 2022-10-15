 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Beard-dyeing charity event marks eight years

  • Updated
  • 0

What began eight years ago as a simple auction and pink beard-dyeing for breast cancer awareness month by local Ole Flaten, has transformed into a day-long annual fundraiser in Garner.

Ole with group

From left: Dean Tripp, Jason Juenger, Sally Ellefson, and Ole Flaten show off their dye jobs during Ole's 8th Annual Beard Dyeing charity event on Oct. 8.

Last weekend, locals banded together to raise over $13,600 for North Iowa cancer patients at Ole’s 8th Annual Beard Dyeing. Hosted inside and outside of Mat’s Place, individuals participated in silent and live auctions and axe throwing.

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed food, a bake sale, and music, along with each other’s company. The night ended with hair dying and margaritas made with a nitro blender. The car burned eight gallons of nitro in the course of three minutes, mixing margaritas for those who came.

Before this year’s event, the non-profit had raised roughly $80,000 since its inception.

“For a little town, this is a big deal,” said attendee Jason Juenger. 

People are also reading…

Instead of donating the money to another organization, the money goes directly to those with cancer in the form of food and gas cards so they can focus on paying for and receiving treatments.

“There’s too many people around that have cancer,” said Flaten. “It all stays local. Every dime we make gets divided back up for the locals.”

Ole and Juenger

Ole Flaten (left) and Jason Juenger get their beards dyed during Ole's 8th Annual Beard Dyeing charity event on Oct. 8.

Four years ago, the group opened its services to not just breast cancer patients but any cancer patient in need.

Each year, Flaten dyes his beard — usually pink — but this time, he chose black to support his friend who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer. Any attendee is also able to dye their beard or hair in support.

“I want to give thanks to everybody that helps, the committee and board and everyone else that donates and doesn’t ask for anything in return,” said Brandy Nix, nonprofit member. “Without them, this wouldn’t happen.”

Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering community interest stories in Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City. Follow her on Twitter: @KPSchuermann

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

Water and Ice Safety Tips:

● Always wear a life jacket if you are on the water by yourself.

● Learn how to swim well, know your limits and let someone know where you will be.

● Do not drive any water vehicles under the influence, and be aware of other vehicles on the water.

● If you or someone around you falls into the water, all parties must remain calm. Coach them out of the water, and look for objects the victim can grab onto. Throw out a life jacket, if accessible, and remind them to kick their feet to stay afloat.

● Ice conditions change on a day-to-day basis. Speak to local ice fishers and experts about current conditions, and bring safety equipment along when going on the ice, including a phone, flotation device and ice picks.

● If you fall through the ice, remain calm and move toward the edge of the ice. Drive ice picks into the ice while kicking your legs to hoist yourself out. Once back on the ice, do not stand up, as it can cause you to break through again. Roll on your side away from the edge until you are about 20 feet away before standing up. Make your way to shore and remove the wet clothing as soon as possible.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News