Beard-dyeing charity event marks eight years

What began eight years ago as a simple auction and pink beard-dyeing for breast cancer awareness month by local Ole Flaten, has transformed into a day-long annual fundraiser in Garner.

Last weekend, locals banded together to raise over $13,600 for North Iowa cancer patients at Ole’s 8th Annual Beard Dyeing. Hosted inside and outside of Mat’s Place, individuals participated in silent and live auctions and axe throwing.

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed food, a bake sale, and music, along with each other’s company. The night ended with hair dying and margaritas made with a nitro blender. The car burned eight gallons of nitro in the course of three minutes, mixing margaritas for those who came.

Before this year’s event, the non-profit had raised roughly $80,000 since its inception.

“For a little town, this is a big deal,” said attendee Jason Juenger.

Instead of donating the money to another organization, the money goes directly to those with cancer in the form of food and gas cards so they can focus on paying for and receiving treatments.

“There’s too many people around that have cancer,” said Flaten. “It all stays local. Every dime we make gets divided back up for the locals.”

Four years ago, the group opened its services to not just breast cancer patients but any cancer patient in need.

Each year, Flaten dyes his beard — usually pink — but this time, he chose black to support his friend who was recently diagnosed with skin cancer. Any attendee is also able to dye their beard or hair in support.

“I want to give thanks to everybody that helps, the committee and board and everyone else that donates and doesn’t ask for anything in return,” said Brandy Nix, nonprofit member. “Without them, this wouldn’t happen.”