Baxter announces re-election for House District 8

Rep. Terry Baxter files his petitions for re-election to the Iowa House of Representatives with Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Photo courtesy Iowa House Republicans
Rep. Terry Baxter announced Tuesday he will seek re-election to the Iowa House for his third term.
Baxter, R-Garner, represents District 8, which includes Hancock and Wright counties and a portion of Kossuth.
He is the chairman of the International Relations Committee and vice chairman of the Government Oversight Committee. He also serves on the state’s Agriculture, Economic Growth and Natural Resources committees.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Baxter, who is ordained in the Evangelical Free Church of America, served 18 years with International Messengers in Clear Lake as a national and international teacher, conference speaker and writer. He’s the co-founder of GoServ Global based in Eagle Grove that builds orphanages, schools, hospitals and disaster recovery villages for displaced individuals around the world.
He and his wife, Deborah, have nine children and 13 grandchildren.
072618-Trump-Iowa-014
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, right gets the ear of the President During President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-003
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left and Senior Adviser to the President Ivanka Trump talk with guests at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta in July.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-004
President Trump addresses guest attending the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-005
President Donald J. Trump, left Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump listen to Northeast Iowa Community College student Joe O'Dell during the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-006
President Donald J. Trump listens to Executive Director of the Iowa Business Council Georgia Van Gundy talk about Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-007
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, center talks about the economy during President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-008
Members of the media file stories during President Donald J. Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-009
President Donald J. Trump listens as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talks about the "Future Ready Iowa" Initiative during the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-002
Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, left and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talk to guest at President Trump's Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-010
U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta talks with guest before President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-011
Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, left talks with Northeast Iowa Community College student Joe O'Dell before the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-012
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds applauds as President Trump holds up a hat that says "Make our farmers great again!" during the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-001
Iowa Representative Rod Blum (1A), right talks with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross prior to President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-013
During President Donald J. Trump, left Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, left and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump at the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-015
Iowa Congressman Rod Blum (1A) makes a point about the growing economy during President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-016
Close to two-hundred guest attended President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-017
Northeast Iowa Community College Vice President Wendy Knight tells student success stories during President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at NICC in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-018
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, center talks about the economy during President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-019
U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, right talks about the impact of tax cuts during President Donald J. Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-020
President Trump throws out hats that say "Make our farmers great again!" after the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-021
President Donald J. Trump, left, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, at the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa, in 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-022
President Trump’s talks with Northeast Iowa Community College student Joe O'Dell before the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development Thursday, July 26, 2018 after the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at NICC in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-023
Close to two-hundred guest attended President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
072618-Trump-Iowa-024
Close to two-hundred guest and media attended President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter