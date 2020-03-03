Baxter announces re-election for House District 8
Rep. Terry Baxter files his petitions for re-election to the Iowa House of Representatives with Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Rep. Terry Baxter announced Tuesday he will seek re-election to the Iowa House for his third term.

Baxter, R-Garner, represents District 8, which includes Hancock and Wright counties and a portion of Kossuth.

He is the chairman of the International Relations Committee and vice chairman of the Government Oversight Committee. He also serves on the state’s Agriculture, Economic Growth and Natural Resources committees.

Baxter, who is ordained in the Evangelical Free Church of America, served 18 years with International Messengers in Clear Lake as a national and international teacher, conference speaker and writer. He’s the co-founder of GoServ Global based in Eagle Grove that builds orphanages, schools, hospitals and disaster recovery villages for displaced individuals around the world.

He and his wife, Deborah, have nine children and 13 grandchildren.

