Battle of the Badges takes to new ice on Saturday

Nearly 20 Make-A-Wish kids have RSVP'd to attend on Saturday, along with a legion of Make-A-Wish volunteers, who Klunder said make sure everything runs smoothly.

The teams' relationship with the kids isn't just on the night of the game, although the teams do honor them with a presentation and a video, and in turn, some of the kids "adopt" a team to follow.

Sometimes, Hackbart said, as firefighters they get to drive the kids and their families down to Iowa City.

"That really drives it home ... what they go through," he said.

One of the kids who was a true firefighter team fan offered to shave off all his hair off if his team won. This was quite motivating as the firefighters are on the losing end of the Battles at 6-3.

When they won, in a show a solidarity, two Mason City firefighters who also happen to be brothers, shaved their heads as well.

And this year, one of Hackbart's teammates has an even closer tie to Make-A-Wish. MCFD firefighter Hunter Thompson's younger brother was a Make-A-Wish recipient.

But while the Make-A-Wish Foundation is the most important reason these guys whose average age is around 35 take to the ice, it certainly isn't the only one.