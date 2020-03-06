Battle of the Badges takes to new ice on Saturday

The ice is a little different and the crowd will no doubt be larger – and louder – than ever, but the name of the game is the same.
This is the Battle of the Badges, round 10, to be held 7 p.m. Saturday at the Mason City ice arena. At stake are a trophy, bragging rights and the unfulfilled wishes of thousands of kids with cancer.
That's the most important reason why Mason City firefighter paramedic Mike Hackbart plays.
He's been playing on the firefighter/first responder team since the start nine years ago, when he thought it sounded fun. He was a goalie for the Mohawks in high school.
"But then you get to meet the kids and it just sells itself right there," he said.
The Battle of the Badges annual hockey game that pits the firefighter team against law enforcement has raised $327,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation since it began.
Each player must raise $100 before he can take the ice. Tickets to the game are $5 a piece and usually at least 1,000 fans turn out for the event.
But the lion's share of the money comes from the local businesses who are visited by the cops and firefighters, and who pledge their financial support, said original organizer Lt. Matt Klunder of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department.
Nearly 20 Make-A-Wish kids have RSVP'd to attend on Saturday, along with a legion of Make-A-Wish volunteers, who Klunder said make sure everything runs smoothly.
The teams' relationship with the kids isn't just on the night of the game, although the teams do honor them with a presentation and a video, and in turn, some of the kids "adopt" a team to follow.
Sometimes, Hackbart said, as firefighters they get to drive the kids and their families down to Iowa City.
"That really drives it home ... what they go through," he said.
One of the kids who was a true firefighter team fan offered to shave off all his hair off if his team won. This was quite motivating as the firefighters are on the losing end of the Battles at 6-3.
When they won, in a show a solidarity, two Mason City firefighters who also happen to be brothers, shaved their heads as well.
And this year, one of Hackbart's teammates has an even closer tie to Make-A-Wish. MCFD firefighter Hunter Thompson's younger brother was a Make-A-Wish recipient.
But while the Make-A-Wish Foundation is the most important reason these guys whose average age is around 35 take to the ice, it certainly isn't the only one.
At first the firefighters were pretty horrendous and the games were blowouts, which caused the crowd numbers to dip, Klunder said. Then the firefighters recruited some players from other areas, like southern Minnesota, and it became a little more competitive.
Last year, the firefighters won and now possess the trophy.
But there's a rumor going around, firefighter Hackbart said, that the cops now have three guys from Minneapolis who play coming down on Saturday night.
"We all work together during the week," Klunder said with a laugh. "But we all want to win."
Tickets for Saturday's game are available at Wayne's Cycle & Ski on Southwest Sixth Street and will also be sold at the door. Opportunities to donate and participate in an auction for signed game jerseys will also be available at the game.