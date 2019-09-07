{{featured_button_text}}

East Park was repurposed for battle Saturday for the annual Civil War reenactment festivities. 

The Mason City Civil War Council’s 26th Annual Civil War Reenactment featured the Battle of Fredericksburg as its main event on Saturday. 

The three-day event featured battle, camp, and lifestyle recreations from the Civil War era from dozens of re-enactors who pitched tents in open camps for spectators to browse and learn. 

Actors portraying Union soldiers wearing varying shades of slacks line up for battle prior to the 26th Annual Civil War Reenactment at East Park in Mason City.

A hospital tent gave a demonstration of battlefield surgical techniques, giving spectators a look into the grim results of battle wounds during the war. 

Live music, a military dress ball, ladies tea, pirates’ treasure hunt and other activities were also available. 

 

