Baseball 'emulator' opens in Garner

Garner residents can now step up to the plate and swing away at The Swing Shack on State Street.

Garner resident Ken Kraus recently opened the business which features programs for growth and learning in hitting, flexibility and mobility, pitching, catching and limited infield work.

The batting cage is full-pitching length for both baseball and softball and includes a baseball-pitching machine that reaches speeds up to 100 mph.

“It’s my belief that if a player doesn’t train to see velocity pitches, then we can’t expect them to hit that same pitch in the game,” Kraus said. “...I’m emulating, not simulating.”

Along with this idea, Kraus also wanted the business to be in close proximity for those unable to drive but still want to be able to practice. “It was all about trying to give our baseball and softball players a place to work out, unencumbered by other sports,” said Kraus.

Prior to this new facility opening, Garner baseball and softball players had to share spaces like the middle school gym and Veterans Memorial Recreation Center.

Kraus is certified and registered as a coach with Iowa BOEE and USSSA Baseball. He received his coaching certification through NIACC and has coached several recreational and travel leagues.

While Kraus’ background is in baseball, The Swing Shack receives help from former softball coaches and athletes for the softball programs.

The business offers four basic memberships: annual memberships for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School students to practice; elite memberships for students who want to obtain more knowledge on hitting and break it down on a scientific level; family memberships; and Moms, Dads and Grads punch cards which are good for 10 uses.

“By nature, the more you do something, the more reps you get, the better you get,” said Kraus.

“So I’m allowing unlimited opportunities for reps and advanced training for these kids; I’m excited to see them grow. If that translates to success on the field, that’s great, but at the very least, learning life skills, overcome obstacles and work through some of our limitations."

Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette

