Band Festival carnival tickets remain inexpensive, despite rising diesel costs

Despite rising inflation, Mason City Chamber of Commerce announced a reprieve for North Iowa Band Festival.

Todd Merriam of Merriam's Midway Shows indicated to Chamber of Commerce staff Wednesday night that carnival tickets for North Iowa Band Festival would remain consistent with prices from last year, according to their press release.

This comes despite fuel costs, which have risen extensively over the past year. This price consistency may not be the case throughout the summer, but Merriam stated that he wanted to give North Iowans a carnival they recognize at a price they can afford.

North Iowa Band Festival Carnival begins on Thursday at 6p.m. and will run through the weekend until Monday at 6p.m.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

