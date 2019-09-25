On Nov. 5, North Iowa residents will go to the polls to decide mayors, city council members, park boards, school boards and public measures.
In various parts of Cerro Gordo County, each of the those issues and positions will be decided on.
Now that the ballot is set, what follows is a breakdown of who is running and where.
All election information, including where and how to register to vote, is available on the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's page under the "Elections and Voting" tab on the left-hand side of the page.
City candidates
Mason City:
Council-at-large -- Paul Adams (incumbent); Max F. Weaver
Council Ward One -- John P. Lee (incumbent)
Council Ward Three -- Joshua Masson (incumbent)
Park Board (Vote for two)- Jay Lala; Troy Levenhagen (incumbent)
Clear Lake:
Council-at-large -- Michael E. Callanan (incumbent)
Council Ward One -- Mark Ebeling (incumbent)
Council Ward Three -- Gary Hugi
Dougherty:
Council-at-large (Vote for three) -- Susan O'Brien (incumbent); Joel Rooney (incumbent); Andrew C. Schuster (incumbent)
Meservey:
Mayor -- Richard M. Miller (incumbent)
Council-at-large (Vote for three) -- No candidate filed
Council-at-large (To fill vacancy) -- No candidate filed
Plymouth:
Mayor -- Cecil W. Kuhlers (incumbent)
Council-at-large (Vote for two)- No candidate filed
Rock Falls:
Mayor (To fill vacancy) -- Joanna Augustus; Megan Quam
Council-at-large (Vote for two) -- Tim Dodd (incumbent); Chad Kahler
Council-at-large (To fill vacancy) -- Timothy Augustus
Rockwell:
Mayor -- Michael G. Flatness (incumbent)
Council-at-large (Vote for two) -- Brian Koob (incumbent); Wendy Perott; Larry Wentz (incumbent)
Swaledale:
Mayor -- No candidate filed
Council-at-large (Vote for three) -- John Bonner (incumbent)
Thornton:
Mayor -- Michael Jensen (incumbent)
Council-at-large (Vote for three) -- Michael Hopkey; Larry Stadtlander
Ventura:
Mayor (To fill vacancy) -- Dustin M. Pachtinger; Joe Schmit
Council-at-large (Vote for three) -- Cory Caldwell; Daryl Heinemann; John Quintus (incumbent); Michael Thackery (incumbent)
Clear Lake Schools:
Director-at-large (Vote for three) -- John Brady (incumbent); Chad E. Kuhlers (incumbent); Michael Moeller (incumbent); John Raymond
Public Measure A -- To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Clear Lake Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund on and after January 1, 2031.
Mason City Schools:
Director-at-large (Vote for four) -- Kristine Cassel; Katherine Koehler; Lorrie Lala (incumbent); Brent Seaton (incumbent)
West Fork Schools:
District One Director (Vote for one) -- Rob Heimbuch (incumbent); Jeffrey J. Tudor
District Two Director (Vote for one) -- no candidate filed
North Iowa Area Community College:
District Four Director (Vote for one) -- John F. Rowe (incumbent)
District Six Director (Vote for one) -- Jean Torgeson (incumbent)
District Seven Director (Vote for one) -- Stephanie Nettleton
District Eight Director (Vote for one) -- Dean Cataldo (incumbent)
District Nine Director (Vote for one) -- Nicki Prantner
