Bad soil prompts extra excavation at Mason City High School's new fieldhouse

The dirt where the Mason City Community Schools' new fieldhouse project is planned is a little dirtier than expected.
In fact, it's too dirty to build upon, according to the experts.
The district's Board of Education met in a special session during lunch on Wednesday, where they heard the results of some soil borings and preliminary excavation at the project site.
A large portion of the construction area for the $24.89 million project sits on uniform subgrade soil, according to Bergland + Cram's Joe Anderson, project manager.
Anderson presented photos showing an overlay of the project on the current site, where soil borings had been taken and where some digging had already happened. During that exploration on the north side of the project, where the existing vestibule is and next to the coming new weight room and multipurpose room, the subgrade soil is filled with limestone fragments, concrete remnants, old building materials, tree limbs and wiring -- none of which make a sound foundation upon which to build.
Anderson told the board there were two solutions it could consider: One is to have excavators come in and scrape the bad dirt away and replace it with construction-grade fill. That was the solution Anderson said he and others involved with the project recommended.
The second solution would be to redesign the project to avoid the bad soil and see if that would save the district money overall vs excavating. No one on the board or overseeing the project was interested in this option, and the board approved moving forward with the full excavation.
But board members were interested in the cost. Anderson said exact figures were not possible until the extent of the excavation was fully known, but he did present figures that were already part of the project.
Built into the construction cost was the need to move about 3,000 cubic feet of dirt at $25.50 per cubic foot. Anderson said based on the excavators preliminary estimate, another 5,700 cubic feet would have to be moved at a total cost of $127,500.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg reminded the board there is a $1 million contingency fund for the project, created for this very reason, he said.
"We're accruing a pretty good chunk of savings so far, so hopefully we won't have to go into our contingency too heavily," he said.
The fieldhouse project includes a natatorium that features an 11-lane pool with a second level mezzanine and seating area. The pool area will also feature new locker rooms, bathrooms, a trainer's room and a classroom area. The fieldhouse itself will feature a 200-meter indoor track and three different multi-purpose courts, along with other amenities like a batting cage and long jump pit. There will also be a central lobby area with concessions and multi-purpose rooms.
The project is slated to be complete in 2022.