Bad soil prompts extra excavation at Mason City High School's new fieldhouse

The dirt where the Mason City Community Schools' new fieldhouse project is planned is a little dirtier than expected.

In fact, it's too dirty to build upon, according to the experts.

The district's Board of Education met in a special session during lunch on Wednesday, where they heard the results of some soil borings and preliminary excavation at the project site.

A large portion of the construction area for the $24.89 million project sits on uniform subgrade soil, according to Bergland + Cram's Joe Anderson, project manager.

Anderson presented photos showing an overlay of the project on the current site, where soil borings had been taken and where some digging had already happened. During that exploration on the north side of the project, where the existing vestibule is and next to the coming new weight room and multipurpose room, the subgrade soil is filled with limestone fragments, concrete remnants, old building materials, tree limbs and wiring -- none of which make a sound foundation upon which to build.

Anderson told the board there were two solutions it could consider: One is to have excavators come in and scrape the bad dirt away and replace it with construction-grade fill. That was the solution Anderson said he and others involved with the project recommended.

