Backyard Friends and Foes at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake returns Tuesday
Backyard Friends and Foes at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake returns Tuesday

Clear Lake travel - Central Gardens

Central Gardens in Clear Lake offers walking paths, benches and tables throughout its numerous gardens. The landscape attracts small birds, butterflies and moths, and frogs, which can be seen throughout the area.

 Lisa Grouette

The topic for this talk, which starts at 6 p.m. and is no cost, is beekeeping and is presented by Ronnie Vanderohe. The sessions, which are the result of a team-up between Central Gardens and Cerro Gordo ISU Extension and Outreach, are planned for outside but will move inside the Nature Education Pavilion if necessary. Dial (641)-357-0700 to know more.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

