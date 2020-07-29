Back-to-school reminder: Vaccinations required to enroll in school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With school registration beginning in early August, CG Public Health urges parents to schedule their child’s vaccination appointment as soon as possible. CG Public Health is offering vaccinations by appointment only to keep our patients and employees safe.

Persons will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 upon entering the facility, and anyone over 2 years of age will be asked to wear a cloth facial covering or mask over their mouth and nose. If you do not have a cloth facial covering or mask, one will be provided. Car-side vaccine services are also offered.

“We know these past few months have been tough for many parents,” states Kristen Penn, Infectious Disease Prevention Nurse at CG Public Health. “Usually by this time we’d have stacks of vaccination reports to send to schools and we just aren’t seeing them.”

As a reminder:

All children, regardless of age, must be current with required vaccinations before enrolling for the upcoming school year.

Regardless of your school’s return-to-learn plan, in-person, online, or a hybrid of the two, vaccinations will be required to enroll.

Kindergarteners, 7th Graders, and 12th Graders each have new required vaccinations.