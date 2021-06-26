Back at the corner with Frank Lloyd Wright

Sometime in 1908, Frank Lloyd Wright was actually in Mason City. He probably stood on the corner of East State Street and Federal Avenue with lawyers James Markley and James Blythe and discussed their ambitious plan for a new City National Bank to be built across the street. Their project would include offices for their firm, a much-needed hotel, retail spaces, rental offices and a restaurant.

In 1908 that corner was the original location of the City National Bank that was built in 1873 of native limestone in the Italianate Style. Frank Lloyd Wright’s design for the new commission would be radically different. It would be a “strong box” on the exterior with the banking functions built in the center of it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A model of the interior of Wright’s design for the City National Bank is on display at the Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center. Go to www.stockmanhouse.org for hours.

During Mr. Wright’s current visit to Mason City to celebrate his 154th birthday this month, he will be stationed at the corner of East State and Federal Avenue once again until the end of next week, presently the location of Moorman Clothiers. Mr. Wright will take an interest in what he finds there!