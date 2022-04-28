Babies and Beyond Baby Shower this weekend in Mason City

This Saturday at the Willowbrook Mall Epiphany Baby Pantry (EBP) and Caring Pregnancy Center have teamed up to host a baby shower for their organizations.

Epiphany Baby Pantry, an organization within Epiphany Parish, provides high demand items to families in need.

"(Epiphany Baby Pantry) shares god's love by providing assistance to young families in need" said Jean Casey, leader of EBP.

Young families looking for assistance for high demand items such as pullups, strollers, high chairs, diapers, picture books and other items can find them through EBP by calling 641-423-1464 and ordering the items they need. EBP serves Cerro Gordo and its contingent communities.

"We're extremely grateful. We get great support from not only church members, but the whole community as well" said Casey.

EBP and Caring Pregnancy Center partner often for events such as the Babies and Beyond Baby Shower as they share goals.

Caring Pregnancy Center offers many free services to women including pregnancy tests, pregnancy and parenting education, free consultations, abortion information, sexual health education, and referrals.

The Babies and Beyond Baby Shower will be accepting donations from 9-11 a.m. at the Willowbrook Mall, according to a press release.

Epiphany Baby Pantry is asking for the following items: Toddler clothing 2T-5T, Pull-Ups all sizes, diapers #5 and #6, new Pack 'n' Plays, baby wash and lotion.

Caring Pregnancy Center is asking for: Onesies, short-sleeved boys and girls, newborn clothing, 12-24 month clothing; diapers (#4-#6), Pull-Ups for boys and girls, all sizes; Good-Nites for girls all sizes; sensitive wipes, crib sheets, high chairs, strollers, Pack 'n' Plays, new cribs and mattresses and new car seats (infant, convertible and boosters).

Financial donations are also appreciated for both Caring Pregnancy Center and Epiphany Baby Parish. All funds will be used to buy supplies for families.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

