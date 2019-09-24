An award-winning film that follows a couple as they build their dream farm is coming to Mason City.
Healthy Harvest of North Iowa will host a showing of the "Biggest Little Farm" on Thursday at the Historic Park Inn Ballroom. The film, by multi-Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker John Chester -- who, with his wife, Molly, happens to be the focus of the film -- takes us through the uplifting journey of the creation, struggles, and triumphs of Apricot Lane Farms, a small biodynamic organic farm in Moorpark, California.
The farm also has a local connection -- Alexandra Marinos Pitzer, a former Mason City resident, worked on Apricot Lane Farms as its events and hospitality coordinator.
Pitzer noted in an email to the Globe Gazette that the film sheds important light on knowing where food comes from, how it got there and the grave need for the continued health of the planet to sustain that process.
"One of the biggest takeaways for me was how the journey of becoming, and maintaining, a biodynamic farm is a never-ending cycle of creative natural problem-solving," Pitzer wrote in her email. "Trial and error, trial and error, and success when everything falls into place. And once you have success, there's nothing more important than passing that on to your community for a richer, healthier everyone."
Local restaurants 1910 Grille, Larado's and the Quarry will have specials on locally produced foods that night, and Fat Hill Brewing will have local craft beer available.
The film will roll at 7 p.m. It is free to attend.
