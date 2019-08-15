{{featured_button_text}}
Stephen King

Stephen King

 Shane Leonard

Yesterday, Aug. 14, Rep. Steve King made national headlines after making his latest controversial statement at an event in Urbandale, implying that rapes and incest helped populate the world. He was defending an abortion ban at the time. At an event in Rockwell later that day, King didn't back down from his comments.

Angered Twitter users were quick to let Steve King know how they felt about his words, undoubtedly sharing some strong ones of their own.

However, some messages didn't make it to the correct receiver.

Bestselling author Stephen King has received plenty of enraged tweets meant instead for Rep. Steve King. So many that he had to clarify in a tweet of his own: 

This isn't the first time that the "It" and "The Shining" writer has been mistaken for King following controversial commentary. Last year, when Rep. Steve King made his infamous remarks about white supremacy and white nationalism with the New York Times, author Stephen King tweeted:

Will this be the last mix-up, or only the latest? Only time will tell.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments