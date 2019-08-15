Yesterday, Aug. 14, Rep. Steve King made national headlines after making his latest controversial statement at an event in Urbandale, implying that rapes and incest helped populate the world. He was defending an abortion ban at the time. At an event in Rockwell later that day, King didn't back down from his comments.
Angered Twitter users were quick to let Steve King know how they felt about his words, undoubtedly sharing some strong ones of their own.
However, some messages didn't make it to the correct receiver.
Bestselling author Stephen King has received plenty of enraged tweets meant instead for Rep. Steve King. So many that he had to clarify in a tweet of his own:
Let's get 1 thing straight. I'm not THAT Steve King.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 15, 2019
This isn't the first time that the "It" and "The Shining" writer has been mistaken for King following controversial commentary. Last year, when Rep. Steve King made his infamous remarks about white supremacy and white nationalism with the New York Times, author Stephen King tweeted:
Iowans, for personal reasons I hope you’ll vote Steve King out. I’m tired of being confused with this racist dumbbell.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 4, 2018
Will this be the last mix-up, or only the latest? Only time will tell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No one wants to be mistaken for him either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.