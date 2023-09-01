Author and Iowa native Linda Betsinger McCann will be speaking about several of her books this month at local libraries, according to a press release.

During World War II, "Rosie the Riveters" became a term for the women who went to work to help support the war effort. Iowa had 55 factories working on war production materials.

In a press release promoting the tour, McCann said that for her newest work, titled "Rosie the Riveters in Iowa," she spoke with 35 women who were "Rosies" and shares their memories.

McCann is the author of several books on nonfiction Iowa history, including "Prisoners of War in Iowa," "Prohibition in Iowa," books about the Civilian Conservation Corps and "The Vanished Towns of the Cedar Valley" series.

"Linda gives genealogy the credit for her beginning to research Iowa history. While researching, she discovered she was descended from the founder of the town where she lives. This surprised her and she began her research. She enjoys sharing these little-known events in Iowa history with everyone. Linda will have handouts for attendees and share places/websites to begin their research. Iowa had about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war from 1942 to 1946. There were two main camps, Algona and Clarinda, with each housing 3,000 prisoners. There were 19 branch camps around the state, including Charles City, where the POWs did various types of work. Linda spoke with people who worked with the prisoners," the release said.

McCann will be at the Mason City Public Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, speaking on her most recent book, "Rosie the Riveters of Iowa." She will then be at the Riceville Library at 6:30 p.m. speaking on "Beginning Genealogy."