Attorney General files two excavation violation lawsuits in Cerro Gordo

A Clear Lake excavation company has settled a lawsuit with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for damaging underground utilities while digging on multiple occasions.
Yohn Co. admitted to the violations and agreed to pay a $7,500 civil penalty in addition to injunctive relief prohibiting future violations under the agreement.
Under Iowa’s One Call law, anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially is required to first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities.
According to court records, Yohn Co. severed a half-inch Alliant Energy Company natural gas pipeline in September 2018 while excavating near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Third Street in Clear Lake.
In November 2018, Yohn Co. hit and damaged a 2-inch Alliant natural gas pipeline with a backhoe while digging near 806 12th Ave. S. in Clear Lake.
Court records state Yohn Co. also damaged a 1-inch Alliant natural gas pipeline while removing concrete rubble with a front-end loader at 1714 Fourth Ave. S. in October 2019 in Clear Lake.
In two of the incidents, Yohn Co. failed to provide 48-hour notice of planned excavation and proceeded with excavations without having the underground facilities located and marked, according to the lawsuit. The company also failed to timely notify Alliant of damages to its facilities.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller also filed similar actions against four other Iowa companies this week, according to a media release Thursday. Two were filed in Cerro Gordo County.
Arends & Sons Construction and Arends Excavating of Cedar Falls agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty and cease excavations without first contacting the statewide notification center.
Lawsuits remain active against Muscatine Utility for excavations in Mason City; Klima Drainage for work in rural Delaware and Linn counties; and Lumos Electric for excavations in Burlington.
According to court records, Muscatine Utility allegedly damaged two half-inch Alliant natural gas pipelines while installing cable and internet service at 2340 and 2348 Ping Court in March 2019 in Mason City.
The incident resulted in the loss of service for some customers and remediation costs to Alliant.
In another incident involving Muscatine Utility, the company allegedly a half-inch natural gas pipeline while installing cable and internet service at 914 N. Federal Ave. in October 2019 in Mason City. Court documents state all utilities were accurately located and marked prior to excavation.
The Attorney General said in the first incident, Muscatine Utility failed to notify Alliant of the damaged pipeline, and in the second incident, the company didn't "exercise due care" while excavating to avoid damaging marked underground facility.
Violators are subject to a civil penalty up to $10,000 per day for violations related to natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines, and up to $1,000 per day involving other underground facilities. Violators also may be liable for the repair costs of damaged facilities.
Excavators, farm operations and homeowners can notify the Iowa Once Call Notification Center about planned digging or excavating online at www.iowaonecall.com, or by phone at 811 (or toll-free at 800-292-8989).
The One Call law has been in effect since 1993. Iowa One Call is paid for by owners and operators of pipelines and other underground facilities. Services provided by Iowa One Call are free to homeowners, contractors and professional excavators.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
