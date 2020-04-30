Attorney General files two excavation violation lawsuits in Cerro Gordo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Clear Lake excavation company has settled a lawsuit with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for damaging underground utilities while digging on multiple occasions.

Yohn Co. admitted to the violations and agreed to pay a $7,500 civil penalty in addition to injunctive relief prohibiting future violations under the agreement.

Under Iowa’s One Call law, anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially is required to first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities.

According to court records, Yohn Co. severed a half-inch Alliant Energy Company natural gas pipeline in September 2018 while excavating near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Third Street in Clear Lake.

In November 2018, Yohn Co. hit and damaged a 2-inch Alliant natural gas pipeline with a backhoe while digging near 806 12th Ave. S. in Clear Lake.

Court records state Yohn Co. also damaged a 1-inch Alliant natural gas pipeline while removing concrete rubble with a front-end loader at 1714 Fourth Ave. S. in October 2019 in Clear Lake.