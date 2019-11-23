Abscesses, cavities on every tooth and tooth decay are just a few dental problems 14 kids were facing when they went to the dentist — many for the first time in their lives — on Friday, Nov. 22.
The Dental Center of North Iowa in Belmond provided dental services to 14 students who were identified as “at-risk” by health and school officials as part of the statewide I-Smile program Friday.
“There are some children in some families that have a really tough time getting to the dentist or getting their kids treated, so sometimes there’s no other option,” said Dr. Eric Barnes, owner of the Belmond dental clinic. “Someone’s got to step up and help these kids.”
Barnes’s dental clinic in Belmond is the first dental office in the 15-county service area of the I-Smile area coordinated by the Webster County Health Department.
“Basically, they need a dental office to kind of just donate free services to all these children in need,” Barnes said. “They’re just kind of high-risk children that can’t get access and, really, there’s no other option.”
Annually, 51 million school hours are missed due to dental issues, according to the 2000 Surgeon General’s Report on Oral Health.
“Their school performance is going to be affected, their sleep patterns are affected, they’re not able to eat, their speech is maybe affected, and then it also can come in different behaviors because they’re living in chronic pain,” Webster County Health Department I-Smile coordinator Cindy Partlow said.
Barnes said the first student he saw Friday told him he couldn’t eat on the right side for months because his teeth hurt so badly.
“He said for months he couldn’t remember the last time he chewed on that side,” Barnes said.
The I-Smile program, which started in 2006, provides preventative dental services and educate children on how to properly take care of their teeth, Partlow said.
“No amount of prevention or even restorative treatment is going to stop tooth decay if they don’t have the education on how to brush and what kind of diet they should have, so we provide that in the schools,” she said.
Some of the preventative services I-Smile provides to schools and their children include providing dental screenings and applying fluoride, helping coordinate dental appointments and setting up transportation and promoting oral health through community events.
The program also has an "I-Smile @ School" sealant program that provides screenings, dental sealants, fluoride varnish and oral health education for second, third and eighth grade in qualifying schools, according to Partlow.
For a school to qualify, it has to have 40 percent or more free and reduced lunch students, Partlow said.
“Those services are offered to every student in second, third and eighth grade,” she said.
The 14 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Elementary School students getting the free dental services at Dental Center of North Iowa in Belmond were identified through the screenings as having additional needs that needed to be followed up, Partlow said.
“Because we are not dentists, we cannot diagnose that it’s dental decay, so it’s suspected dental decay,” she said. “…Because it doesn’t do any good to identify that they have a dental need, it’s very important that we provide that care coordination to link them to a dental home or dental services to have their needs met.”
One of the students, an eight-year-old, had 12 fillings and one tooth extraction, Barnes said.
“They may have cavities on every tooth; these are really high-risk people, so really this is the only hour you have them,” he said. “They may not go to a dentist again. You want them to, but the realistic nature is this might be our only shot to help.”
Barnes said he and the other two dentists who work in his clinic, Dr. Katie Odland and Dr. Dan Garman, had done some extra training in St. Luke’s Children Hospital to prepare for this.
“We liked kids, we like working with the kids, and so this is a good way to give back,” he said.
Partlow said she hoped other dental providers in the area would be inspired by this event and consider working with I-Smile to do the same thing for the children in their communities.
Barnes said if someone had dental needs they needed to get a dentist to help, as they are the only ones the person can lean on for dental help.
“As a dentist, our best gift we can give back is our highest skill,” Barnes said.
The Webster County Public Health Department I-Smile service area is made of Buena Vista, Calhoun, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Greene, Hamilton, Humboldt, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster and Wright Counties.
