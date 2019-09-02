{{featured_button_text}}

A motorcycle crash in Mason City on Monday sent at least one person to the hospital with injuries.

Motorcycle crash 1

A Harley Davidson motorcycle can be seen lying on its side at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and South Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City after an accident Monday morning.

First responders were called to the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and South Eisenhower Avenue around 10:20 a.m. for reports of an individual with facial injuries, who was unresponsive, as the result an apparent collision.

A badly damaged Harley Davidson could be seen lying on its side, as the Mason City Police Department directed traffic around the site.

An officer on the scene could give no further details regarding the number of injured parties or any other vehicles that may have been involved in the collision.

The Iowa State Patrol also assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

