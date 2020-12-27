Ashley Stewart's 2020 story of the year: Local favorite Richie DeLuna makes Hall of Fame

I consider reporter Jared McNett our Globe Gazette newsroom movie and music buff, and when he has the opportunity to report on either of those topics — and let’s be honest, new food joints — he truly shines.

His wealth of knowledge and experience reflects in his reporting and provides an enjoyable read for anyone visiting our site or picking up a newspaper.

In February, Jared had such an opportunity, and he nailed it when he wrote about Richie DeLuna’s long overdue induction into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2020 after a seven-year campaign.

DeLuna, born Dennis Luna, was known as Mason City’s “King of Guitar” and played in the band Corn Fed. He died in 2013 at 60 years old due to liver complications.

Jared’s article is a beautiful tribute to the musician and man who is so treasured by his family and friends. It also provides a snapshot of how deserving he was to be an Iowa Rock Hall inductee.

READ IT ONLINE: https://bit.ly/2KmggwH

Unfortunately, DeLuna’s induction into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame was postponed until Memorial Day weekend of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.