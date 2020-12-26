Ashley Stewart's 2020 sports story of the year: A little friendly rivalry

This year, probably more than ever, I’ve appreciated our sports reporters’ ability to find stories that go beyond the play-by-play gamers, and they’re good at sharing them.

One of my favorites was done by sports reporter Shane Lantz.

In July, Shane reported on a friendly competition between high school baseball players and longtime childhood friends Reese Moore, a Forest City sophomore, and Max Burt, a Newman Catholic freshman.

They were two of the state's top baseball players this season, both putting themselves near the top of Iowa's offensive leader boards in several different categories.

READ IT ONLINE: https://bit.ly/3mLREdR

Shane tactfully weaves each player’s outstanding statistics with details about their friendship started through baseball in a way that made me feel like I knew them without ever meeting them.

As a child who spent hours playing sports, like soccer and basketball, the article was nostalgic for me. It reminded me of the friendships I had because of sports and how they shaped who I am as a person and as a professional.