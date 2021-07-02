Ash trees being removed from Beeds Lake State Park over emerald ash borer concerns

If you’ve taken a recent trip to Beeds Lake State Park, you may have noticed the considerable number of trees being cut down across the park.
A recent influx of an invasive insect species known as the emerald ash borer (EAB) to Hampton is causing the need to remove a mass number of ash trees from Beeds Lake State Park.
The emerald ash borer is an invasive species of beetle originating from northeastern Asia that, when in the larvae stage, feeds on the roots of healthy ash trees, causing the tree to die. The species was first identified in the U.S. in Michigan in 2002, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the first detection in Iowa was near New Albin, in the northeast portion of the state, in 2010.
The DNR discovered EAB was present in the Hampton area, just a few miles from Beeds Lake State Park, in 2019, which led the DNR to take action.
According to Franklin County District Forester Joe Herring, the presence of EAB in Beeds Lake State Park is essentially a death sentence for all ash trees in the area.
“Only a few ash trees per thousand survive ... The mortality rate might as well be 100 percent,” Herring said. “It’s fair to say that within 10 to 15 years, essentially all ash trees in Beeds Lake State Park will either be dead or dying.”
This is a reason for concern, as many of the trees in the more popular areas of Beeds Lake State Park, including the main entrance and campgrounds, have a significant presence of ash trees. When ash trees are impacted by EAB, the upper limbs become brittle and dangerous to park attendees, according to Herring.
“The reason the trees are cut down before they die is as a preventive measure,” Herring said. “Instead of waiting for trees to die, fall and hurt someone, it’s best to get ahead of the problem.”
According to Herring, EAB is “curable” through insecticide treatment, but going through that process for the entirety of a state park is an unrealistic way to combat the problem.
“That (treating individual trees) isn’t feasible for large projects,” Herring said. “This (cutting them down) is better long-term.”
While there may not be trees in some of these locations, the plan is to begin replanting a more diverse group of trees in place of the ash trees moving forward.
“It’s important to diversify the species mix,” Herring said.
Beeds Lake State Park is still in the early stages of the ash tree removal process, with some trees still slated to be cut down. Over the coming months, park officials will begin the process of planting new trees.
