Ash trees being removed from Beeds Lake State Park over emerald ash borer concerns

“Only a few ash trees per thousand survive ... The mortality rate might as well be 100 percent,” Herring said. “It’s fair to say that within 10 to 15 years, essentially all ash trees in Beeds Lake State Park will either be dead or dying.”

This is a reason for concern, as many of the trees in the more popular areas of Beeds Lake State Park, including the main entrance and campgrounds, have a significant presence of ash trees. When ash trees are impacted by EAB, the upper limbs become brittle and dangerous to park attendees, according to Herring.

“The reason the trees are cut down before they die is as a preventive measure,” Herring said. “Instead of waiting for trees to die, fall and hurt someone, it’s best to get ahead of the problem.”

According to Herring, EAB is “curable” through insecticide treatment, but going through that process for the entirety of a state park is an unrealistic way to combat the problem.

“That (treating individual trees) isn’t feasible for large projects,” Herring said. “This (cutting them down) is better long-term.”

While there may not be trees in some of these locations, the plan is to begin replanting a more diverse group of trees in place of the ash trees moving forward.