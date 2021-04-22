Artist applications being accepted for MacNider Outdoor Art Market

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is currently accepting artist applications for its annual MacNider Outdoor Art Market.

The in-person event takes place Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the MacNider Art Museum and Mason City Public Library lawns.

Last year's art market took place virtually amid COVID-19.

Museum staff continue working out the logistics of making the outdoor event as safe as possible, a press release noted. This year, more booth space is being created for artists to better accommodate social distancing.

The postmark deadline for artist applications is May 1.

The application can be found at macniderart.org. For more information, call 641-421-3666 or email Lindsay at lthompson@masoncity.net.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

