{{featured_button_text}}
Jefferson Highway Iowa Byways weblogo

The Jefferson Highway Association, along with Visit Mason City and Kinney Pioneer Museum, asks for the public's help with compiling an assortment of artifacts and memorabilia to be included in a new exhibit highlighting the history of the Jefferson Highway.

A public event will be held 1-4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Mason City Public Library. Residents may bring in photos, signage, tourist diaries, or other items from along the route, or which reference Jefferson Highway or its nickname "Pine to Palm," for consideration.

Visitors may also attend the event to learn more about the highway and the association's membership opportunities.

The exhibit will be unveiled at a conference June 3-6 in Mason City.

The highway, named for Thomas Jefferson, was the first international highway to stretch the continent from north to south. North Iowa towns along the route include Northwood, Kensett, Manly, Mason City, Rockwell, Sheffield and Hampton.

For additional information, visit www.jeffersonhighwayassociation.org

North Iowa history in photos: Mason City street scenes of the early 1900s

The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.

1 of 20

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments