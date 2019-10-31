The Jefferson Highway Association, along with Visit Mason City and Kinney Pioneer Museum, asks for the public's help with compiling an assortment of artifacts and memorabilia to be included in a new exhibit highlighting the history of the Jefferson Highway.
A public event will be held 1-4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Mason City Public Library. Residents may bring in photos, signage, tourist diaries, or other items from along the route, or which reference Jefferson Highway or its nickname "Pine to Palm," for consideration.
Visitors may also attend the event to learn more about the highway and the association's membership opportunities.
The exhibit will be unveiled at a conference June 3-6 in Mason City.
The highway, named for Thomas Jefferson, was the first international highway to stretch the continent from north to south. North Iowa towns along the route include Northwood, Kensett, Manly, Mason City, Rockwell, Sheffield and Hampton.
